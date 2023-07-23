Video
Mirsharai Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

21 more factories set to go into production

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

Another 21 factories, already set up in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram are set to go into commercial production from September.

Up until now, four companies have gone into production in the industrial enclave, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister on November 20, 2022.

So far domestic and foreign investment proposals at the BSMNS stand at around $19 billion centering the huge industrial hub which were already approved.

On Friday, Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), inaugurated the construction of roads and drains for a "BGMEA Garment Palli" at BSMSN, says a BEZA press release.

Two-lane roads of 23 kilometers and 29 kilometers of drains will be constructed at a cost of Tk 450 crore in the area for industrial units of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), he said.

Those who invested to acquire land here can immediately start constructing factories, he said, adding that Beza was determined to provide all services to investors.

Although there are many challenges in providing services to investors in economic zones, BEZA has ensured water, gas and electricity connections through coordination with all government agencies, said the BEZA executive chairman.

He said Beza is working with various development partners to ensure  international service standards in the economic zones by setting up effluent treatment plants centrally, he said.

Abdullah Al Mahmood Farooq, project director of a BSMSN development project, Md Moniruzzaman, general manager (investment development) of BEZA, and Nirjhar Noor Anwar, director and chief executive officer of National Development Engineers Ltd, were present on the occasion.


