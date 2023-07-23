Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

Use of credit cards by Bangladeshi nationals outside the country and by foreign nationals in Bangladesh increased in May this year compared with the previous month.

According to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report, transaction using credit card by Bangladeshi nationals outside the country amounted to Tk 484.7 crore in May, which was 31.57 per cent higher than Tk 368.4 crore in April.

Transaction through credit cards issued by other countries and used in Bangladesh increased by 23 per cent to Tk 210.1 crore in May compared with Tk 170.4 crore in April, the data showed.

Bankers said a significant surge in people traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj with many making their expenditures using cards contributed to the substantial increase in card-based transactions.

A considerable number of individuals also travelled abroad for vacations and medical purposes in the same period, they said. Due to high inflation globally, expenses nearly doubled, which added to the overall cost of journeys and medical treatments abroad, they said.

However, credit card transactions within the country decreased by 6.34 per cent in May compared with those of the previous month. The amount was Tk 2,369 crore in May while it was Tk 2,529 crore in April. The central bank in its study found cardholders mostly used credit cards in departmental stores.

In May, about 58.13 per cent of credit card transactions took place in departmental stores, while about 13.70 per cent took place in fund transfer, 7.53 per cent in cash withdrawal, 7.35 per cent in utilities, 4.51 per cent in drug and pharmacies and 3.51 per cent in clothing. About 41.06 per cent of the transactions made outside the country took place in departmental stores.

About 72.65 per cent of credit card transactions took place using VISA card and about 16.40 per cent of the transactions took place using MasterCard and the remaining transactions took place through using other types of cards in May 2023.

The BB study also found credit cardholders used their cards mostly in neighbouring country India.

About 17.01 per cent of cross-border transactions took place in India, followed by the United States 14.76 per cent, Saudi Arabia 13.14 per cent, Thailand 8.29 per cent, the United Arab Emirates 7.57 per cent, Singapore 6.29 per cent and the United Kingdom 5.82 per cent.

In May 2023, credit card transactions within Bangladesh by foreign nationals also witnessed an increase.

Of the transactions by foreign nationals, about 25.47 per cent of  transactions took place using credit cards issued by US, followed by UK 11.41 per cent, India 10.21 per cent, Singapore 3.97 per cent, Canada 3.86 per cent, Hong Kong 3.64 per cent, Australia 3.45 per cent, Japan 3.39 per cent and China 3.05 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today
BD people use internet for calls, networking, news: BBS
Stocks fall on profit taking
21 more factories set to go into production
Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May
Russia's Sberbank eying to open branch in BD
No quick fix to Pak economic problems: US


Latest News
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
One-Point Demand: Over 200 FFs to observe hunger strike in city Monday
UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory polls in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Gravity
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft