Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May







According to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report, transaction using credit card by Bangladeshi nationals outside the country amounted to Tk 484.7 crore in May, which was 31.57 per cent higher than Tk 368.4 crore in April.



Transaction through credit cards issued by other countries and used in Bangladesh increased by 23 per cent to Tk 210.1 crore in May compared with Tk 170.4 crore in April, the data showed.

Bankers said a significant surge in people traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj with many making their expenditures using cards contributed to the substantial increase in card-based transactions.



A considerable number of individuals also travelled abroad for vacations and medical purposes in the same period, they said. Due to high inflation globally, expenses nearly doubled, which added to the overall cost of journeys and medical treatments abroad, they said.



However, credit card transactions within the country decreased by 6.34 per cent in May compared with those of the previous month. The amount was Tk 2,369 crore in May while it was Tk 2,529 crore in April. The central bank in its study found cardholders mostly used credit cards in departmental stores.



In May, about 58.13 per cent of credit card transactions took place in departmental stores, while about 13.70 per cent took place in fund transfer, 7.53 per cent in cash withdrawal, 7.35 per cent in utilities, 4.51 per cent in drug and pharmacies and 3.51 per cent in clothing. About 41.06 per cent of the transactions made outside the country took place in departmental stores.



About 72.65 per cent of credit card transactions took place using VISA card and about 16.40 per cent of the transactions took place using MasterCard and the remaining transactions took place through using other types of cards in May 2023.



The BB study also found credit cardholders used their cards mostly in neighbouring country India.



About 17.01 per cent of cross-border transactions took place in India, followed by the United States 14.76 per cent, Saudi Arabia 13.14 per cent, Thailand 8.29 per cent, the United Arab Emirates 7.57 per cent, Singapore 6.29 per cent and the United Kingdom 5.82 per cent.



In May 2023, credit card transactions within Bangladesh by foreign nationals also witnessed an increase.



Of the transactions by foreign nationals, about 25.47 per cent of transactions took place using credit cards issued by US, followed by UK 11.41 per cent, India 10.21 per cent, Singapore 3.97 per cent, Canada 3.86 per cent, Hong Kong 3.64 per cent, Australia 3.45 per cent, Japan 3.39 per cent and China 3.05 per cent.



