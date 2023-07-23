Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung rebates on smartphones Galaxy F13, Galaxy A73

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

To amplify the excitement of Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Samsung Bangladesh has brought distinctive discounts for two of its popular devices - Galaxy F13 & Galaxy A73.

Users can now buy Galaxy F13 for BDT 25,999 instead of BDT 28,999 and Galaxy A73 for BDT 64,999 instead BDT 77,499. It's an ongoing discount and will continue until further notice, says a press release.

Regarding the discounts, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "We are immensely excited about the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. We know our fans have been waiting for the event.

Thus, to enhance their excitement, we are pleased to offer discounts on two of our fan-favorite devices - Galaxy F13 and Galaxy A73. We hope our initiatives will be well received, and we are constantly exploring ways to enhance our fans' lifestyles."

Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6,000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support, and runs Exynos 850 with a Mali-G52 graphics processor.

The device sports triple rear cameras with a 50MP as the primary lens with PDAF, a 5MP wide-angle sensor with an LED flash, and a 2MP depth lens. The camera UI is simple and easy to use, with features like panorama, portrait, pro, and food modes.

Galaxy A73, on the other hand, features a 108MP lens. Besides the primary camera, the device comes with 12MP ultra-wide lens and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. It also features a 32MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A73 features a robust 5,000mAh battery, 25W charging support, and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a beautiful device consisting of industry-leading software support.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today
BD people use internet for calls, networking, news: BBS
Stocks fall on profit taking
21 more factories set to go into production
Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May
Russia's Sberbank eying to open branch in BD
No quick fix to Pak economic problems: US


Latest News
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
One-Point Demand: Over 200 FFs to observe hunger strike in city Monday
UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory polls in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Gravity
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft