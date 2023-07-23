Samsung rebates on smartphones Galaxy F13, Galaxy A73







Users can now buy Galaxy F13 for BDT 25,999 instead of BDT 28,999 and Galaxy A73 for BDT 64,999 instead BDT 77,499. It's an ongoing discount and will continue until further notice, says a press release.



Regarding the discounts, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "We are immensely excited about the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. We know our fans have been waiting for the event.

Thus, to enhance their excitement, we are pleased to offer discounts on two of our fan-favorite devices - Galaxy F13 and Galaxy A73. We hope our initiatives will be well received, and we are constantly exploring ways to enhance our fans' lifestyles."



Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6,000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support, and runs Exynos 850 with a Mali-G52 graphics processor.



The device sports triple rear cameras with a 50MP as the primary lens with PDAF, a 5MP wide-angle sensor with an LED flash, and a 2MP depth lens. The camera UI is simple and easy to use, with features like panorama, portrait, pro, and food modes.



Galaxy A73, on the other hand, features a 108MP lens. Besides the primary camera, the device comes with 12MP ultra-wide lens and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. It also features a 32MP selfie camera.



Galaxy A73 features a robust 5,000mAh battery, 25W charging support, and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a beautiful device consisting of industry-leading software support.



