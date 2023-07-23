Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

As Paris Olympics loom, hotel industry has reservations

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

PARIS, July 23: While accommodating potential Olympic visitors is one topic to fret about 12 months ahead of the Paris Games, there are also concerns that the sports showpiece could exacerbate existing issues for one of the world's most popular tourist destinations.

The Ile de France region, which includes historic suburbs such as Seine-Saint-Denis, home of the main Olympic sites, and Versailles, is neck-and-neck with London as the most  visited city in Europe.  

The question is whether the Games will be a boon for the hotel sector, for visitors and for the locals.

Hotel professionals point to the risk of a "bad buzz" if the Games fail, yet they also warn that, following the example of previous hosts, the Olympics are certain to drive up prices for years to come.

"With the expected peak in visitor numbers, it's clear that the Paris hotel network, which is much larger than that of Rio or Athens, will be saturated," Vanguelis Panayotis, president of specialist consultancy MKG Consulting, told AFP.
 
"At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Airbnb helped to increase accommodation capacity. And at the Athens Olympics in 2004, large cruise liners were put in the port to cover accommodation needs," he said.

Yet with the tourist industry growing, Paris is well supplied with hotel rooms.

- '100% rise' - In terms of "hotel density, Paris and its region are superior to New York and very well positioned compared to London", said Vincent Bollaert, Director of France for property specialists Knight Frank.

"We have a very high level of tourism: 45 million tourists staying here every year, and an extra 15 to 20 million are expected for the Olympic Games," said.

Panayotis adds an element of doubt.  "Some of the capital's usual clientele are not likely to come. they are not interested in being in the rush of the Olympic Games,' he said.

"In London in 2012, there was no visitor boom, but those who came for the Games were prepared to pay much more: prices rose by 100% and more, and they remained higher in subsequent years."
 
The Ile de France hotel network is growing, said Bollaert.It has some 2,100 establishments with 124,000 rooms and "has attracted 1.3 billion euros in investment, an increase of 35% compared to 2019, before the pandemic", he said.

"In the run-up to the Olympic Games, around 150 new establishments, or 5,000 additional rooms, will be added to the total."
There is also the concern that those who come do not enjoy their visit.

- 'Promotional window' - "It could even be extremely negative if what emerges from the Games is negative communication about the destination," said Didier Arino, managing director of the Protourisme consultancy.

"But it can also produce a good image" in the long term, if everything goes well, providing an "exceptional promotional window".

The positive contribution, said Arino, will come more from "the transformation, the urban developments, the creation of infrastructures that will be used afterwards, than from the Olympic Games' tourism function alone".

Hoteliers are planning to make the most of it. Some started early, renting rooms to agencies and partners rather than to private individuals.

By May this year, Edgar Suites, which has some 500 boutique hotels, mainly in Paris. had rented 60% of its properties for the Olympic period.

Co-founder Gregoire Benoit told AFP that "12 to 18 months before the Games is the most interesting period: federations, the Olympic Committee, sponsors, athletes' families, etc. are looking for accommodation".

For hoteliers this long-term approach carried risks, said Panayotis.

Prices "were negotiated before Covid. Except that we're not at all in the same context, with high inflation: they need to be re-discussed to avoid hoteliers refusing to apply the negotiated rates and waiting until the last minute to sell their rooms for much more," he warned.
 
Some on private rental platforms such as Airbnb, one of the main sponsors of the Olympics, will try to raise prices sharply.
 
Already a target for criticism because, just as new hotels occupy space that could be used to house Parisians, Airbnb is accused of fuelling soaring property prices and drying up the long-term rental market.

To play down the burgeoning controversy over Olympic price hikes, Airbnb commissioned a study, published in April, from consultants Deloitte. It predicted a "realistic" price increase of 85% during the Games.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today
BD people use internet for calls, networking, news: BBS
Stocks fall on profit taking
21 more factories set to go into production
Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May
Russia's Sberbank eying to open branch in BD
No quick fix to Pak economic problems: US


Latest News
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
One-Point Demand: Over 200 FFs to observe hunger strike in city Monday
UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory polls in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Gravity
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft