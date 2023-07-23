Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China envoy calls Kenya economic ties a win-win

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NAIROBI, July 23: China's top diplomat Wang Yi during a visit to Kenya on Saturday praised the two countries' economic partnership as a "win-win", according to a statement from the Chinese authorities.

Kenya and China have "become good friends with mutual trust in politics and good partners with win-win economic cooperation", according to the statement from the Chinese embassy in Kenya.

With the most dynamic economy in East Africa, Kenya is considered by the international community as a stable democracy in a troubled region.

China is the second-largest donor to Kenya after the World Bank.

In Mombasa, on the Kenyan coast, China is financing the construction of a new terminal in East Africa's largest port.

China has also loaned $5 billion  (4.7 billion euros) toward the most expensive infrastructure project in the country since its independence in 1963: a train line that since 2017 has connected the port city Mombasa with Naivasha, in the Rift Valley, via the capital Nairobi.

"The landmark project of the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway has completely changed the face of Kenya," the embassy's statement said.
 
Kenyan President William Ruto, elected last year, in a tweet, stressed "our commitment to strengthening the Kenya-China strategic partnership centred on infrastructure development, climate change"

But China is often accused of using its creditor status for gaining diplomatic or trade concessions, raising concerns about many African countries' ability to assume the debts contracted.

China, the world's number two economy, rejects practising "debt-trap diplomacy" as an unfair criticism from Western rivals who have themselves burdened nations with huge debts

Kenya's economy is particularly burdened by debts of $70 billion, around 67 percent of its GDP.

After visiting Kenya, Wang will visit South Africa on July 24 and 25 ahead of the BRICS summit next month, a group that includes South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Russia.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today
BD people use internet for calls, networking, news: BBS
Stocks fall on profit taking
21 more factories set to go into production
Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May
Russia's Sberbank eying to open branch in BD
No quick fix to Pak economic problems: US


Latest News
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
One-Point Demand: Over 200 FFs to observe hunger strike in city Monday
UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory polls in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Gravity
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft