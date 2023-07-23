Video
Ahsania Mission holds talks on media role for road safety

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Ahsania Mission holds talks on media role for road safety

Ahsania Mission holds talks on media role for road safety

Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) Health Sector organized a discussion meeting on the role of journalists and media for strengthening the road safety on Sunday, says a press release.

The World Health Organization estimates that 24,954 people in Bangladesh pass away in road crashes each year.  90% of these fatalities take place in lower and middle-income countries. Road crashes are causing Bangladesh's GDP to decline by 5%.

One of the major causes of death for people aged 5 to 29 is road crashes. The 8th most common cause of death worldwide is road crash, says a press release.

The World Health Organization's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018 estimates that 50 million people are injured and 1.35 million people die on the roads each year globally.

In comparison to the first three months of 2023, the rate of child fatalities in road crashes rose 16.6% in the second quarter of the year (April-June).

Furthermore, 1674 children lost their lives in road crashes in the past 28 months up to April 2022, according to research by The Financial Express.

Experts recommend installing standard and appropriate seat belts in vehicles and child restraint systems in small cars to alleviate child deaths due to road crashes.

In Bangladesh in 2022, 7713 persons died in road crashes, according to the Road Safety Foundation. There was 1143 children between the ages of 3 months and 17 years among them. That suggests more than three children lost their lives due to road crashes every day.

Using child safety seats in vehicles lowers child mortality by roughly 70% for small children and by 54-80% for older children, according to a report by the Global Road Safety Partnership.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of child seats in vehicles reduces the risk of road crash injury by 71%-82%.

The Road Transport Act 2018 does not state anything about child restraint system or children-friendly vehicle but safe seats for children are very important in our country's perspective.
 
Therefore, it is necessary to make laws for the introduction of child restraint system or safe seats for children in the vehicles (especially small cars) was given priority to this matter.

Besides, Dhaka Ahsania Mission demands the formulation of a standalone law according to the 'Safe System Approach' announced by the United Nations to ensure the safety of road users.

Because the current law is more focused on the safety of the motor vehicles the safety of road users is being neglected.




