Karmasangsthan Bank holds Regional, Branch Head Confce

Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:13 PM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Karmasangsthan Bank held its Regional and Branch Head Conference 2023 in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

Md Sayedul Islam, chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, presided over the conference and Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance, was present as the chief guest.

Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau SK Md Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary of National Skill Development Authority Quamrun Naher Siddiqua, Additional Secretary of Financial Institutions Department Md Azimuddin Biswas and Managing Director of the bank Shirin Akhter were present as special guests.
Meanwhile, Deputy Managing Director of the bank Meher Sultana, general managers Gautam Saha and Mahmuda Yasmin along with high officials of head office, all divisional heads and audit officers, and all regional managers and branch managers of 277 branches were present in the conference.


