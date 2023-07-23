

IFIC Bank holds anti-money laundering workshop in Laxmipur



The workshop was held at an auditorium in Laxmipur Sadar on Saturday, says a press release.



Presided over by Shah Md. Moinuddin, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of IFIC Bank PLC, Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, Additional Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as the chief guest in the event.

Md. Ashraful Alam, Deputy Director, Md. Manirul Islam, Deputy Director and Md. Faisal Kabir, Assistant Director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, were present as resource person in the event.



In this day-long workshop, speakers discussed various effective steps for the prevention of money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. 72 senior officials of 32 banks operating in Laxmipur district were awarded with certificates as participated in the workshop.



IFIC Bank PLC has organized a workshop on "Prevention on Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" in collaboration with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in Laxmipur district for increasing knowledge and creating awareness of officers of different scheduled banks operating in Laxmipur on the issues.The workshop was held at an auditorium in Laxmipur Sadar on Saturday, says a press release.Presided over by Shah Md. Moinuddin, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of IFIC Bank PLC, Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, Additional Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as the chief guest in the event.Md. Ashraful Alam, Deputy Director, Md. Manirul Islam, Deputy Director and Md. Faisal Kabir, Assistant Director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, were present as resource person in the event.In this day-long workshop, speakers discussed various effective steps for the prevention of money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. 72 senior officials of 32 banks operating in Laxmipur district were awarded with certificates as participated in the workshop.