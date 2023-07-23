

Standard Bank holds its 143rd EC meeting



Chairman of the Executive Committee Gulzar Ahmed presided over the meeting.



The meeting was attended by the members of the committee Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chwodhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz and Md. Zahedul Hoque. Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO; Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO; Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and COO; Md. Mohon Miah, Head of Business Development & Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat and Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting Company Secretary were also attended the meeting.

143rd meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Standard Bank Ltd held at the bank's Boardroom, Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Chairman of the Executive Committee Gulzar Ahmed presided over the meeting.The meeting was attended by the members of the committee Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chwodhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz and Md. Zahedul Hoque. Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO; Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO; Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and COO; Md. Mohon Miah, Head of Business Development & Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat and Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting Company Secretary were also attended the meeting.