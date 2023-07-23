Airline of the Year 2023 polling launched





Online polling for recognizing the best airlines operating in Bangladesh has been launched. ShareTrip-Monitor Airline of the Year 2023 will recognize airlines for their service excellence in nineteen categories.



The only airline reward programme in the country, is being organized by the Bangladesh Monitor and supported by online travel agency ShareTrip as the title sponsor, says a press release.





Any person who has undertaken a minimum of four air trips during 2022-23 will be eligible to join the poll. Votes can be cast online (https://bangladeshmonitor.com.bd/poll2023) on/ before August 20, 2023.



The categories are - Best Business Class, Best Economy Class, Best in-?ight Entertainment, Best in-?ight Meal in Business Class, Best in-flight Meal in Economy Class, Best In-flight Service (Economy Class), Best in-flight Service (Business Class), Best Loyalty (Frequent Flyer) Program, Best Overall Customer Experience, Best Airport Lounge.



Best Regional Airline (Less than 4 hours flying time from BD), Best Long-haul Airline (more than 4 hours flying time from BD), Best Budget Airline, Cargo Airline of the year, Best On-time Performance (Domestic Airline), Most Customer Friendly Airline (Domestic Airline), Best In-flight service (Domestic Airline), and Domestic Airline of the Year.



Editor of the Bangladesh Monitor Kazi Wahidul Alam in his message said, "We are happy to organize the 10th edition of the popular Airline of the Year. As in the past, we looked forward to travelers' support in making this program successful.



I call upon frequent travelers to take part in the opinion poll and thereby contribute to the development of airline services to and from Bangladesh."



Results of the poll will be formally announced at a gala award ceremony to be held at the Hotel InterContinental Dhaka on September 18, 2023. A high-profile jury comprising representatives from different social, and professional groups will select the winners based on the results of the opinion poll.



Airline of the Year is the flagship event of the Bangladesh Monitor. The program was introduced in 2007 and since then, it is being organized on a regular basis.



