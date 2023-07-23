Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Airline of the Year 2023 polling launched

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk


Online polling for recognizing the best airlines operating in Bangladesh has been launched. ShareTrip-Monitor Airline of the Year 2023 will recognize airlines for their service excellence in nineteen categories.

The only airline reward programme in the country, is being organized by the Bangladesh Monitor and supported by online travel agency ShareTrip as the title sponsor, says a press release.
The programme is also patronized by Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, Eastern Bank Ltd., and the global distribution system- Sabre.

Any person who has undertaken a minimum of four air trips during 2022-23 will be eligible to join the poll. Votes can be cast online (https://bangladeshmonitor.com.bd/poll2023) on/ before August 20, 2023.

The categories are - Best Business Class, Best Economy Class, Best in-?ight Entertainment, Best in-?ight Meal in Business Class, Best in-flight Meal in Economy Class, Best In-flight Service (Economy Class), Best in-flight Service (Business Class), Best Loyalty (Frequent Flyer) Program, Best Overall Customer Experience, Best Airport Lounge.

Best Regional Airline (Less than 4 hours flying time from BD), Best Long-haul Airline (more than 4 hours flying time from BD), Best Budget Airline, Cargo Airline of the year, Best On-time Performance (Domestic Airline), Most Customer Friendly Airline (Domestic Airline), Best In-flight service (Domestic Airline), and Domestic Airline of the Year.

Editor of the Bangladesh Monitor Kazi Wahidul Alam in his message said, "We are happy to organize the 10th edition of the popular Airline of the Year. As in the past, we looked forward to travelers' support in making this program successful.

I call upon frequent travelers to take part in the opinion poll and thereby contribute to the development of airline services to and from Bangladesh."

Results of the poll will be formally announced at a gala award ceremony to be held at the Hotel InterContinental Dhaka on September 18, 2023. A high-profile jury comprising representatives from different social, and professional groups will select the winners based on the results of the opinion poll.

Airline of the Year is the flagship event of the Bangladesh Monitor. The program was introduced in 2007 and since then, it is being organized on a regular basis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today
BD people use internet for calls, networking, news: BBS
Stocks fall on profit taking
21 more factories set to go into production
Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May
Russia's Sberbank eying to open branch in BD
No quick fix to Pak economic problems: US


Latest News
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
One-Point Demand: Over 200 FFs to observe hunger strike in city Monday
UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory polls in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Gravity
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft