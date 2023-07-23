Video
realme brings in smartphone C53 from its Champion series

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has brought in yet another smartphone phone from its Champion series C53, which is expected to disrupt its market segment owing to the several segment-first features including 128GB storage (along with up to 12GB dynamic RAM) and 7.49mm body. It was launched in the Bangladeshi market on 23 July.

realme C53 will be a game-changer for this segment. Flaunting a Shiny Champion design, the users can enjoy a seamless smartphone experience by buying this phone at a price of BDT 17,999 only, says a press release.

Inspired by C Series' strategic upgrades, realme C53 features segment-leading features in charge, storage, and design. With the help of 33W SUPERVOOC charge, users can charge their phone to 50% in just 31 minutes.

Compared to its 10W charge predecessor, C33, this device has greatly increased its charging speed by 100%. With a massive 5000mAh battery, C53 provides a worry-free charging performance to enhance user experience.

realme C53 is powered by the T612 octa-core chipset and is paired with up to 12GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of ROM which is the largest storage in the segment.

With the DRE Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology, realme C53 can expand 6GB RAM by up to 6GB to enjoy a 12GB-like experience, enabling a smoother user experience. Moreover, C53 supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card at the same time, resulting in a storage expansion by up to 2TB.

As far as the design is concerned, it ensures a comfortable experience. With its right-angle bezel, C53 provides an overall comfortable gripping and in-hand feeling.

In terms of the back of C53, it is crafted with Shiny Champion design that comes with Champion Gold and Mighty Black colors.

The golden line texture and golden light effect on the back resembles the golden ribbon and spotlight, highlighting the champion moment with joy and a sense of championship pride.

For the photography lovers, this phone features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens alongside a B&W lens with an f/3.0 aperture.

There's also an 8MP selfie camera on the front. In addition, C53 enables users to create images in their preferred style with a wide range of innovative image functions.


