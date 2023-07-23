Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates offers preordering of onboard meals

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk


Emirates  has taken an innovative initiative of meal preordering, whereby customers will be able to preselect their hot main meal between 14 days and 24 hours in advance of their flight, ensuring they get their preferred meal choice every time, as well as helping to reduce food wastage, says a press release.

The initiative will be rolled out from 25 July onwards in Business Class, on all flights between Dubai and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and London Stansted.
Meal preordering will be added to the existing suite of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data and cabin crew reports, which facilitate menu planning and optimal food loading.

Up to 14 days before a flight, passengers will be able to browse the onboard menu on Emirates.com or on the Emirates app and choose from a selection of regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients. Passengers can also pre-order special meals if required.

On the aircraft, cabin crew will use a custom-built application on a device to view the meal selection and serve the passenger their choice of hot dish.

Emirates plans to expand the meal preorder initiative to more routes and classes in the near future and is closely monitoring customer feedback from the initial roll out phase.

Besides digital menu selection Emirates offers website check-in and app check-in, the option of digital boarding passes and itinerary management.

Customers can join Emirates Skywards to immediately access free connectivity based on tier membership and class of travel, and spend time curating a playlist of favourite movies, TV shows and music available on ice, which they can synchronise from their app to their TV screen the moment they board.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today
BD people use internet for calls, networking, news: BBS
Stocks fall on profit taking
21 more factories set to go into production
Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May
Russia's Sberbank eying to open branch in BD
No quick fix to Pak economic problems: US


Latest News
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
One-Point Demand: Over 200 FFs to observe hunger strike in city Monday
UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory polls in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Gravity
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft