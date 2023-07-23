Tk 100cr audit objections detected in PSTU







Following the corruption and irregularities report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) involving 25 public universities, the report was published by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the fiscal year of 2022-23.



Based on the findings a four-member audit team led by Shakila Zaman, Deputy Director (DD) of the Audit Department of the Education Ministry, has recently submitted the report to the PSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC). The CAG audit raised audit objections of around Tk100 crore on 15 issues.

The audit objections included promotion of officials violating organogram despite having no posts, overspending of budget, payment of additional allowances for availability of funds, payment of allowances without availability, employment of non-statutory contractual manpower without UGC approval, non-completion of project work on time, additional expenditure than the allocated funds in the projects, non-deduction of income tax and VAT, non-deduction of surcharge on purchase of furniture, publicity and advertisement bills in violation of DPP.



Other objections included violation of dean's responsibilities, payment of extra money to the contractors, non-implementation of work stipulated in DPP and supply of low-quality books.



According to the PSTU sources, the development works of Tk 500 to Tk 600 crore are going on in PSTU.



Due to illegal promotion to the posts of Chief Registrar, Deputy Librarian, Deputy Director and Deputy Controller of Examination, the government has to incur a loss of Tk 19.83 lakh. Financial loss of Tk 41.26 lakh was incurred due to overpayment than the contract price to two companies, the Priyanka Printing and Publication and the Engineers Consortium Ltd.



A loss of Tk 1.14 lakh was estimated for appointing Prof Saiful Islam as Dean violating the university law, it said.



There has been an irregularity of Tk 15.40 crore in purchasing furniture due to direct purchases instead of following the procedures of tender. The interest earned from the security of the development project was spent in the name of honorarium, travel allowances (TA) and Dearness Allowance (DA) and entertainment instead of depositing it to the treasury. It caused a loss of Tk 1.18 crore.



Advance payment was made to the filling stations for supplying fuel without financial provision, involving an irregularity of Tk 37 lakh. Revenue loss of around Tk 2.42 crore was incurred due to non-deduction of income tax at the prescribed rate from the bill of the contractor. At least Tk 52.28 crore was spent irregularly, the report claimed.



Construction firm, the Engineers Consortium Ltd, has not completed the work on time, received additional money than its estimated amount. Evidence of financial fraud was also found in other sectors.



When contacted over phone, PSTU Treasurer AKM Salah Uddin di not respond.



PSTU Project Director GM Azizur Rahman said, "Audit objections are normal matter. We are trying to explain. If there is any issue, the government money will go back to the treasury."



When contacted, PSTU VC Prof Hafiza Khatun said, "We are working on the audit disputes. We will try to act later on the auditors' suggestions."



Khairul Haque, Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Commission's Pabna Office, said, the ACC will look into the audit objections. Necessary steps will be taken if any corruption is found.



