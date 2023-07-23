Video
1,651 BNP men sued over clash in Feni

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

FENI, July 22: One more case was filed on Friday night accusing 1,651 unidentified BNP men in connection with the clash between supporters of Awami League and BNP during a road march in Feni last Tuesday.

With this, three cases have so far been registered in this connection.  

Amzad Hossain, former convenor of Dharmapur union chapter's Bangladesh Chhatra League in Sadar upazila of the district, lodged the case with Feni Model Police Station.

Safiqur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of the police station and also investigation officer of the case, confirmed the development saying that no one has been arrested in the case till Saturday afternoon.  

According to the latest case statement, the accused stabbed him and exploded cocktails when they were marching with a peace and development rally on Trunk Road by Feni Press Club. He is now undergoing treatment at Feni Sadar Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, Feni town police outpost's sub inspector Hayat Ullah    lodged two cases naming 88 BNP men including district unit Convenor Sheikh Farid Bahar and Member Secretary Alal Uddin Alal and 2, 000 unnamed individuals.

On Tuesday afternoon, some 20, 000 BNP leaders and activists led by the convenor and the member secretary brought out the scheduled road march in Feni town in line with the central programme in Dhaka.    �UNB


