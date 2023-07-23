Video
Home Front Page

17 killed, 23 injured in bus plunge at Jhalakathi

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


JHALAKATHI, Jul, 22: At least 17 passengers were killed and 35 others injured after a bus plunged into a roadside ditch in Chhotrokanada area under Sadar upazila of Jhalakathi on Saturday morning.

There are eight women and three children among the deceased, said Sub-Inspector Mohammad Arefin of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station.
Police said quoting the rescued passengers that the horrible accident happened at about 10:30am when the driver of the bus tried to give side to an easy-bike in the Chhotrokanada area.

The sunken bus was recovered at noon, said Sadar Police Station OC Nasir Uddin Sarker.

The Barishal-bound bus from Bhandaria in Pirojpur district carrying around 70 passengers fell into the water-body near Union Parishad office around 9:55am, leaving 17 people dead and 35 others injured, said Sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station Shakhawat Hossain.

According to the locals, the bus belonging to 'Bashar Smriti Paribahan' with a capacity of 35 to 40 passengers was carrying around 60 to 70 passengers. It was heading towards Barishal from Bhandaria in Pirojpur district.

The driver of the bus lost control over the steering when the vehicle reached Chhotrokanada area and fell into the ditch.

At first, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence and police recovered 13 bodies. Later, four more bodies were recovered.

Twelve out of 17 people killed in the accident have been identified so far. They are Sumaiya, 6, Tarek, 45, Md Salam, 60, Md Mahin 25, Abdullah, 8, Rahima, 60, Abul Kalam, Ripa Moni, 2, Ayrin, 22, Noyon, 16, Khushboo, 19, and Khadiza, 55.

The 23 injured are receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital, Some of them are said to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a five-member probe committee has been formed by the Deputy Commissioner to find out the reason behind the tragic accident.


