

FBCCI election on July 31: Two panels contest after six years



In the last two tenures of the FBCCI, the apex body of the country's businessmen and industrialists, the leaders were chosen through selection process with consensus among the groups. But, the leaders of association group couldn't come to the consensus this year and two panels are contesting the polls.



Meanwhile, the government including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has welcomed the elections in the apex body ahead of the upcoming national election, so that only eligible aspirants can lead the trade body.

In 2017, the members of the FBCCI got chance to cast their votes partially. The last two tenures, the committees were elected with the leadership of consensus and unopposed candidates.



According to FBCCI sources, some 80 elected directors will lead the federation under the leadership of a president, a first vice president and five vice presidents. In this tenure, the president would be elected from chamber group while the first vice president will come from association group.



Among the 80 directors, 46 directors would be elected directly from the chambers and association groups - 23 directors from each group - directly with the votes of the 2,459 voters while 34 directors would be nominated from the groups - 17 from each group - by the government. Among the 2,459 voters, 469 are from chamber groups and the rest 1,990 from association group.



According to the FBCCI election board, 23 members of the chamber group led by Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam have already been elected unopposed as there were no contestants against them in this group. So, the voters of chamber group wouldn't need to cast votes.



Besides, some 46 aspirants have been vying for the 23 posts of directors from association group under two panels - Babosayee Oikya Parishad (BOP) led by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, and Sammilito Babosayee Parishad (SBP) led by Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed.



As Mahbubul Alam has already been elected and all pro-government former presidents of the federation have already extended their supports to Mahbubul, it's now a matter of time for him to become its president. Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Affairs Advisor Salman F. Rahman has recently gave the announcement at a programme.



Besides, Mir Nizam Ahmed will have to collect necessary number of supporters to become its president after being elected. However, the post of president is reserved for the chamber group for this tenure. In that case, Mir Nizam would be able to be elected as first vice president if he could arrange supports.



While talking to this correspondent over phone, Mahbubul Alam told, "Size of the country's economy was around US $100 billion in 2008 while it's now at around US $ 500 billion and it is poised to become trillion US Dollar. In this situation, my first task would be making the FBCCI capable for the economy. It would be made ready for the 30th largest economy of the world, which is targeted to become within 2035."



"The government has given announcement of building a 'Smart Bangladesh' and the business community must have to extend necessary support. Only Smart FBCCI can go with the Smart Bangladesh. We will work hard to make it sure. It's my commitment to make it sure," he added.



He also assured, "The country business communities have been suffering from various problems since the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The communities are blamed for country's higher inflation. It's not a problem for only Bangladesh, rather it's a global problem. We have to work keeping this in mind. We will work to resolve the problems of business communities and FBCCI opening 'One Stop Service'. The loan facilities for the traders would also be eased through discussion."



When contacted over phone, Sammilito Babosayee Parishad convener Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed told this correspondent that his panel is contesting the election to ensure the voting rights of the members. "We want to give the voting rights back to the voters.



If the leaders are elected with direct votes of the members, the transparency and accountability could be ensured. That's why we are contesting the polls."



He said, "If my panel and I win, we will start One Stop Service for the members to resolve their problems. We will work for the members and loan facilities would be eased through discussion with the banks, so that the businesses are not hampered. The harassments on VAT and Tax issues would also be removed. The FBCCI would be turned into a body of transparency and accountability."

After several years, members of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) are getting chances to elect their representatives by casting votes directly to the aspirants vying for the polls to lead it for next two years.In the last two tenures of the FBCCI, the apex body of the country's businessmen and industrialists, the leaders were chosen through selection process with consensus among the groups. But, the leaders of association group couldn't come to the consensus this year and two panels are contesting the polls.Meanwhile, the government including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has welcomed the elections in the apex body ahead of the upcoming national election, so that only eligible aspirants can lead the trade body.In 2017, the members of the FBCCI got chance to cast their votes partially. The last two tenures, the committees were elected with the leadership of consensus and unopposed candidates.According to FBCCI sources, some 80 elected directors will lead the federation under the leadership of a president, a first vice president and five vice presidents. In this tenure, the president would be elected from chamber group while the first vice president will come from association group.Among the 80 directors, 46 directors would be elected directly from the chambers and association groups - 23 directors from each group - directly with the votes of the 2,459 voters while 34 directors would be nominated from the groups - 17 from each group - by the government. Among the 2,459 voters, 469 are from chamber groups and the rest 1,990 from association group.According to the FBCCI election board, 23 members of the chamber group led by Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam have already been elected unopposed as there were no contestants against them in this group. So, the voters of chamber group wouldn't need to cast votes.Besides, some 46 aspirants have been vying for the 23 posts of directors from association group under two panels - Babosayee Oikya Parishad (BOP) led by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, and Sammilito Babosayee Parishad (SBP) led by Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed.As Mahbubul Alam has already been elected and all pro-government former presidents of the federation have already extended their supports to Mahbubul, it's now a matter of time for him to become its president. Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Affairs Advisor Salman F. Rahman has recently gave the announcement at a programme.Besides, Mir Nizam Ahmed will have to collect necessary number of supporters to become its president after being elected. However, the post of president is reserved for the chamber group for this tenure. In that case, Mir Nizam would be able to be elected as first vice president if he could arrange supports.While talking to this correspondent over phone, Mahbubul Alam told, "Size of the country's economy was around US $100 billion in 2008 while it's now at around US $ 500 billion and it is poised to become trillion US Dollar. In this situation, my first task would be making the FBCCI capable for the economy. It would be made ready for the 30th largest economy of the world, which is targeted to become within 2035.""The government has given announcement of building a 'Smart Bangladesh' and the business community must have to extend necessary support. Only Smart FBCCI can go with the Smart Bangladesh. We will work hard to make it sure. It's my commitment to make it sure," he added.He also assured, "The country business communities have been suffering from various problems since the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The communities are blamed for country's higher inflation. It's not a problem for only Bangladesh, rather it's a global problem. We have to work keeping this in mind. We will work to resolve the problems of business communities and FBCCI opening 'One Stop Service'. The loan facilities for the traders would also be eased through discussion."When contacted over phone, Sammilito Babosayee Parishad convener Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed told this correspondent that his panel is contesting the election to ensure the voting rights of the members. "We want to give the voting rights back to the voters.If the leaders are elected with direct votes of the members, the transparency and accountability could be ensured. That's why we are contesting the polls."He said, "If my panel and I win, we will start One Stop Service for the members to resolve their problems. We will work for the members and loan facilities would be eased through discussion with the banks, so that the businesses are not hampered. The harassments on VAT and Tax issues would also be removed. The FBCCI would be turned into a body of transparency and accountability."