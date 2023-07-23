Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tank lorry, petrol pump owners threaten to press strike from Aug 1

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, July 22: Demanding hike of fuel selling commission and extending the economic life of the tank lorries carrying petroleum products, the country's tank lorry owners', petroleum dealers and petrol pump owners have threatened the government to enforce an indefinite strike from August 1, if their demands are not met within July 31.

At a press conference held at a convention centre in Narayanganj on Saturday, the leaders of the tank lorry owners', petroleum dealers and petrol pump owners have given the ultimatum.

The Bangladesh Tank Lorry Owners' Association and Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association organized the press conference under the banner of its Dhaka divisional committees to press for their three-point demand.

Syed Sazzadul Karim Kabul, president of the both organizations, presented the written statement where central leaders were also present.

The demands include increasing the economic life of tank lorry used for transporting fuel till 50 years from the existing 35 years, raising commission on sales of fuel to 7.5 percent from the existing 5 percent and issuing a gazette notification in this regard.

Mizanur Rahman Ratan and Sheikh Farhad Hossain, secretaries general of Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association central committee and Bangladesh Tank Lorry Owners Associations central committees, among others were present at the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 100cr audit objections detected in PSTU
1,651 BNP men sued over clash in Feni
17 killed, 23 injured in bus plunge at Jhalakathi
FBCCI election on July 31: Two panels contest after six years
Tank lorry, petrol pump owners threaten to press strike from Aug 1
Army earned people's confidence through their performance: PM
Tigresses tie ODI series with India 1-1 after Pinky's maiden ton
Oyster-shaped iconic Cox's Bazar Railway Station opens year end  


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Gravity
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft