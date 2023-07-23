Tank lorry, petrol pump owners threaten to press strike from Aug 1







At a press conference held at a convention centre in Narayanganj on Saturday, the leaders of the tank lorry owners', petroleum dealers and petrol pump owners have given the ultimatum.



The Bangladesh Tank Lorry Owners' Association and Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association organized the press conference under the banner of its Dhaka divisional committees to press for their three-point demand.

Syed Sazzadul Karim Kabul, president of the both organizations, presented the written statement where central leaders were also present.



The demands include increasing the economic life of tank lorry used for transporting fuel till 50 years from the existing 35 years, raising commission on sales of fuel to 7.5 percent from the existing 5 percent and issuing a gazette notification in this regard.



Mizanur Rahman Ratan and Sheikh Farhad Hossain, secretaries general of Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association central committee and Bangladesh Tank Lorry Owners Associations central committees, among others were present at the conference.



