Tigresses tie ODI series with India 1-1 after Pinky's maiden ton







Bangladesh opted to bat first winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and posted a healthy total of 225 runs for four wickets ridding on the emphatic century of Fargan Haque Pinky. She played a brilliant 107-run knock. This is the first ever WODI century for any Bangladesh batter. Pinky, a regular one-down batter, came to open on Saturday and got out in the last ball of the innings. This is the only incident of playing all fifty overs by a Bangladeshi women cricketer. The stalwart faced 160 balls, sustained 200 minutes in the middle and hit seven boundaries. Pinky is the leading Bangladesh scorer in the format as well, who bagged 1,240 runs so far from 53 innings.



However, the hosts got a brilliant 93-run opening stand from the new pair combining Shamima Sultana and Pinky. Shamima got first chance in the series and coloured her comeback hitting a dominating half-century. She piled-up 52 off 78 with five rope kissing shots. Besides, Nigar Sultana Jyoti scored 24 and Sobhana Mostary remained unbeaten on 23 runs.

Sneh Rana picked two wickets for 45 runs and Devika Vaidya took one for 42 runs.



India however, were bowled out for 225 in the 3rd delivery of the last over as the match tied though the pendulum of the match moved between the sides every now and then throughout the game. Bangladesh picked up two top-order batters Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early when India were on 32. But 107-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol took India to the dominating position. Smriti scored 59 off 85 while Harleen amassed 77 off 108.



The scenario of the game changed again after quick fall of Shafali and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14). The 31-run 5th wicket's stand took India close to the game again as Jemimah Rodrigues had been supporting Harleen constantly. But all credit goes to Bangladesh bowlers as they picked last six Indian wickets allowing 34 runs to avoid a defeat. Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 33.



Nahida Akter hauled three wickets for 37 runs while Marufa Akter took two. Besides, leggy Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun shared one wicket each.



Harleen Deol of India was named the Player of the Match for her 77-run knock while Fargana Haque Pinky of Bangladesh was adjudged the Player of the Series for her accumulated 181 runs.



Earlier, Bangladesh beat India in the series starter by 40 runs to take 1-0 lead. India squared the series winning the following match by 108 runs.



