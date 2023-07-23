RAB busts ARSA hideout, arrests 6 in Teknaf





Cox's Bazar, July, 22, The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has busted a hideout of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, deep in Teknaf hills.There, the terrorists ran a 'torture cell', where they held people for ransom, according to the RAB.The Rapid Action Battalion came up with the information after arresting six ARSA members, including one of its top commanders of the 'military' wing, Friday night.They arrested Hafiz Nur Mohammad, 28, a top commander of ARSA's armed group, along with firearms, the RAB official said.Law enforcers also arrested six members of the outfit, including a top 'military commander', while recovering arms, ammunition and cash during a late-night raid.The other arrestees are Hossain Johor, 30 and Md Faruq, 23 of camp 15, Monir Ahmed, 36, Noor Islam, 29 and Md Yasin 21 of camp 16, RAB said.Hafiz led a criminal gang comprising 30/35 members and committed crimes including murder, rape, abduction and extortion in Kutupalang camp and its adjacent areas.The arrested persons smuggled arms from the neighbouring country through remote border areas and used to supply those to local criminal groups, Moin said.The ARSA members used to extort locals with threats of murder and abduction. If their demands were not met, they abducted people or even killed them and hid the bodies in the hills, he added.The detainees are believed to be involved in several murders and 'disappearances', the RAB said in a media briefing on Saturday, a day after the raid in Teknaf's Baharchhara.RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said, "The ARSA terrorists built a secret hideout and set up a 'torture cell' deep in the hills. A raid was conducted there based on a tip-off.""Hafiz Nur Mohammad, a top ARSA terrorist and military commander at the Kutupalong [Rohingya] shelter, was arrested after the location of the secret hideout was confirmed. Five others were later arrested on the basis of the information he gave."During preliminary interrogation, the arrested also divulged 'important details' about their involvement in terrorist activities.Nur joined the ARSA in 2016. He is a skilled martial artist and bomb-maker. Under his leadership, around 30 to 35 members of the ARSA committed a series of crimes, including murder, kidnapping, robbery, drug peddling, and extortion, and engaged in turf battles in the Kutupalong camp and its surrounding areas.Al Moin said they also smuggled weapons through remote border areas. Nur used to extort Rohingya and local people by threatening them with murder, abduction and disappearance, he added.He came to Bangladesh in 2017 and initially took over the responsibility as a head community leader of camp-8, and gradually became one of the top military commanders of ARSA at Kutupalang camp, he said.