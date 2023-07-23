Video
No declartion of health emergency yet: Health Minister

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent


Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has said that although the situation of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue infection in the country has deteriorated, it has not gone out of control. Although public health experts demanded to declare a health emergency regarding dengue, such a situation has not arisen.

He was talking to reporters after visiting Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital on Saturday (July 22) afternoon.
Health Minister said that dengue infection is increasing in the country in the last few days. Although the number of patients in Dhaka is stable, now patients outside Dhaka are increasing. However, the situation has not arisen to declare a health emergency. Everyone should be aware of dengue. With everyone's cooperation, we can quickly overcome this crisis.

Emphasizing on awareness, the minister said, to avoid dengue, one should be free from mosquito bites. The surrounding environment should be kept clean. Care should be taken to ensure that water does not accumulate in the roof of the house and in the yard.

During the visit of Health Minister Zahid Maleque,  DG of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, DGHS, Additional Director General Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir and Mugda Medical College Hospital Director Dr Niatuzzaman and others were present.


