Sunday, 23 July, 2023
Ekhlas Murder

Mastermind Monir among 5 arrested

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested five people, including the mastermind, Monir Hossain alias 'Leather Monir,' of the murder of land trader Ekhlas.

DB chief Muhammad Harun Or Rashid told reporters at a press briefing at the DMP media centre  on Saturday that following the murder, the DB arrested the accused from different areas in the last two days.
Police recovered the body of Ekhlas inside a sack on the Beribadh of the capital's Kamrangirchar on the morning of June 30, two days after he allegedly went missing. On July 1, the victim's brother filed a general diary with Hazaribagh Police Station.

Monir Hossain, who once worked as a day labourer, is now the owner of four tanneries and has amassed a huge fortune. He is also a land grabber and broker, said the DB chief.

The four other arrested are Monir's manager Jhantu Molla, Abdur Rahman alias Rahman Kallu, a killer hired by Monir, Md Eshak, a coordinator in the murder plot, and Faisal, another killer hired by Monir.

The DB said Monir had been trying to acquire Ekhlas's land for some time. When Ekhlas refused to sell, Monir decided to kill him.

Monir hired two killers for Tk 20 lakh to kill Ekhlas. The killers were given an advance of Tk 11 lakh. The murder was carried out on the night before Eid-ul-Azha, the DB official said.

Monir fled to Kolkata and his manager Jhantu Molla left for Thailand after the murder. Due to tannery business-related matters, they had to come back to the country. Jhantu was arrested from the airport area while Monir was arrested in Benapole, according to DB.

The DB said Monir, also known as Company Monir, is a well-known figure in the Hazaribagh area of Dhaka.



