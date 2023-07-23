Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said enhancing the share of renewable energy in Bangladesh's fuel-mix is being encouraged.

"We've been working adopting strategies on energy diversification, clean energy and climate change mitigation to promote renewable energy. By 2041, the government is moving ahead with the goal of producing 40 percent of electricity from clean energy," he said while addressing "Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting" on the occasion of G-20 in Goa, India on Saturday.
 
He mentioned that some 1,194 MW of electricity is  generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity is coming to the national grid.

Another 1,262 MW power generation projects are underway through 30 projects from renewable energy and 8,668 MW power generation projects are under process, he said adding, in total some 9,930 MW power generation from renewable energy is now in the pipeline.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mastermind Monir among 5 arrested
BD encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Teachers’ protests enter 12th day
Mixed picture of prices at city’s kitchen markets
AL reschedules extended meeting for Aug 6
Sheikh Hasina not afraid of anyone’s threat: Quader
AL plotting to keep BNP out of polls race: Fakhrul
Matia urges BNP to try its luck by participating in polls


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft