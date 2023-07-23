BD encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul







"We've been working adopting strategies on energy diversification, clean energy and climate change mitigation to promote renewable energy. By 2041, the government is moving ahead with the goal of producing 40 percent of electricity from clean energy," he said while addressing "Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting" on the occasion of G-20 in Goa, India on Saturday.



He mentioned that some 1,194 MW of electricity is generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity is coming to the national grid.

Another 1,262 MW power generation projects are underway through 30 projects from renewable energy and 8,668 MW power generation projects are under process, he said adding, in total some 9,930 MW power generation from renewable energy is now in the pipeline. �UNB



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said enhancing the share of renewable energy in Bangladesh's fuel-mix is being encouraged."We've been working adopting strategies on energy diversification, clean energy and climate change mitigation to promote renewable energy. By 2041, the government is moving ahead with the goal of producing 40 percent of electricity from clean energy," he said while addressing "Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting" on the occasion of G-20 in Goa, India on Saturday.He mentioned that some 1,194 MW of electricity is generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity is coming to the national grid.Another 1,262 MW power generation projects are underway through 30 projects from renewable energy and 8,668 MW power generation projects are under process, he said adding, in total some 9,930 MW power generation from renewable energy is now in the pipeline. �UNB