Teachers’ protests enter 12th day







Although the government has yet to provide any assurances, the protesters are hoping for a meeting with 'someone' in an official capacity soon.



Thousands of teachers from parts of the country have been demonstrating outside the National Press Club in Dhaka since July 11 under the banner of Bangladesh Teachers' Association. Teachers sat on mats spread across the road once again on Saturday as representatives from different regions addressed them from a make-shift stage.

Deepa Roy, a teacher at Chattia High School in Tangail, joined the protest with her daughter, a first grader, after locking up her classroom.



"Even today, I've heard that representatives of the teachers are supposed to sit with someone. Our demands will be fulfilled." "I came to Dhaka once before as well and stayed for two days. The headmaster sent me back again on Friday. My husband works in Dhaka so I'll be staying with him."



Bangladesh has more than 20,000 secondary schools, 684 of which are run by the government. The number of teachers in both public and private secondary schools is close to 300,000.



Bazlur Rahman Mia, president of the group, maintained that the teachers would continue the sit-in programme until their demands were met, citing the 'discriminatory treatment' of teachers and employees at private secondary schools. �bdnews24.com



