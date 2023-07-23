Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Teachers’ protests enter 12th day

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Teachers from across Bangladesh are pressing on with their sit-in protest for the 12th day on Saturday as they seek the nationalisation of secondary educational institutions.

Although the government has yet to provide any assurances, the protesters are hoping for a meeting with 'someone' in an official capacity soon.

Thousands of teachers from parts of the country have been demonstrating outside the National Press Club in Dhaka since July 11 under the banner of Bangladesh Teachers' Association. Teachers sat on mats spread across the road once again on Saturday as representatives from different regions addressed them from a make-shift stage.

Deepa Roy, a teacher at Chattia High School in Tangail, joined the protest with her daughter, a first grader, after locking up her classroom.

"Even today, I've heard that representatives of the teachers are supposed to sit with someone. Our demands will be fulfilled." "I came to Dhaka once before as well and stayed for two days. The headmaster sent me back again on Friday. My husband works in Dhaka so I'll be staying with him."

Bangladesh has more than 20,000 secondary schools, 684 of which are run by the government. The number of teachers in both public and private secondary schools is close to 300,000.

Bazlur Rahman Mia, president of the group, maintained that the teachers would continue the sit-in programme until their demands were met, citing the 'discriminatory treatment' of teachers and employees at private secondary schools.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mastermind Monir among 5 arrested
BD encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Teachers’ protests enter 12th day
Mixed picture of prices at city’s kitchen markets
AL reschedules extended meeting for Aug 6
Sheikh Hasina not afraid of anyone’s threat: Quader
AL plotting to keep BNP out of polls race: Fakhrul
Matia urges BNP to try its luck by participating in polls


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft