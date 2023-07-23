Mixed picture of prices at city’s kitchen markets





Hilsa, which was sold at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,500 per kg last week now costs Tk 800 to Tk 1050.



The price of green chilli, has come down to Tk 300 per kg from Tk 400 to Tk 500 per kg.





On Saturday, during visits to kitchen markets in the capital the Daily Observer correspondent found that small shrimps were sold for Tk 800 per kg, medium size pabda for Tk 350 per kg, rohu Tk 350 per kg up from last week's Tk 300, tengra Tk 500 per kg.



However, the price of pangas remained unchanged. at Tk 200 per kg for large one and Tk 180 per kg for the medium size.



But relief came in the hilsa market. Hilsa, which was sold at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400 per kg last week, costs Tk 800 to Tk 1,050 per kg on Saturday.



Asif Ali, a fish seller at Karwan Bazar Kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "The price of fish is not stable. Suddenly the price goes up and down. Moreover, the price varies depending on the size, quality and time.



The price of hilsa has slightly decreased this week as supply increased in the market. So the price is a bit lower. Now that the price has come down a bit, the problem has eased a bit.



But vegetable prices had increased a bit last week, this week the prices of some vegetables have decreased. Cucumbers which were sold at Tk 60 per kg last week were being sold at Tk 40 per kg on Saturday.



Price of sorghum fell to Tk 40 a kg from Tk 80 a kg. A big gourd costs Tk 60, a medium one costs Tk 40. Green chilli price fell to Tk 280 or Tk 300 from last wek's Tk 400 per kg.



Tomato costs Tk 280 per kg and carrot -- Tk 140 per kg.



Bitter gourd, which was sold at Tk 100 per kg last week sold at Tk 80 per kg on Saturday.



However, the prices of pointed gourd, brinjal, smooth luffa and snake gourd remained unchanged.



Apart from this, malabar spinach costs Tk 30 per kg, water spinach --Tk 15 per kg, jute leaf --Tk 15 per kg.



Large sized Indian garlic costs Tk 220 per kg last week, but this week its price fell to Tk 200 per kg. Small sized local garlic cost Tk 180 per kg last week, but this week its price fell to Tk 160 per kg.



Price of onion remained unchanged, Indian onion cost Tk 45 per kg and local onion -- Tk 60 per kg.



Potatoes sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg depending on size and quality.



The price of ginger fell to Tk 180 from k 400 per kg.



A dozen of broiler chicken eggs sold for Tk 145, small ones -- Tk 140 per dozen. Last week, eggs were sold at Tk 135 to Tk 140 depending on size.



Last week white eggs of broiler chicken cost Tk 125 per dozen but this week -- Tk 140 per dozen.



Duck eggs which were sold at Tk 200 per dozen last week cost Tk 220 this week.



Last week broiler chicken was sold at Tk 180 per kg but this week it is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg.



But the price of one kg Coke increased to Tk 300 from Tk 280.



Price of beef remained unchanged at Tk 800 per kg so did mutton at Tk 1,100 per kg.



A buyer named Ershad Ahmed told the Daily Observer, "Tthe prices are high. It is not possible to run the family with my income. The money ends on the 10th of the month. How to pass the rest of the month? As the price of everything is increasing, it is impossible to meet needs of my family.



Musharraf Mia, vegetable seller, said, "The price of everything is a little lower this week. People are bewildered over green chilli price. We buy and sell in small quantities. We understand the problems of common people."



He also said, "I have been doing this business for a long time. I have seen that earlier people bought five kg of onion at the beginning of the month, but now they don't want to buy more than one kg."



A vegetable seller named Rafiqul Islam said, "I sell the price I buy. We have nothing. We have to sell as the moneylenders fix the price."

Supply of Hilsa fish in the capital's kitchen markets has slightly increased and price decreased by Tk 100 to Tk 300 per kg.Hilsa, which was sold at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,500 per kg last week now costs Tk 800 to Tk 1050.The price of green chilli, has come down to Tk 300 per kg from Tk 400 to Tk 500 per kg.The price of ginger which became an issue of discussion in past few days also decreased.On Saturday, during visits to kitchen markets in the capital the Daily Observer correspondent found that small shrimps were sold for Tk 800 per kg, medium size pabda for Tk 350 per kg, rohu Tk 350 per kg up from last week's Tk 300, tengra Tk 500 per kg.However, the price of pangas remained unchanged. at Tk 200 per kg for large one and Tk 180 per kg for the medium size.But relief came in the hilsa market. Hilsa, which was sold at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400 per kg last week, costs Tk 800 to Tk 1,050 per kg on Saturday.Asif Ali, a fish seller at Karwan Bazar Kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "The price of fish is not stable. Suddenly the price goes up and down. Moreover, the price varies depending on the size, quality and time.The price of hilsa has slightly decreased this week as supply increased in the market. So the price is a bit lower. Now that the price has come down a bit, the problem has eased a bit.But vegetable prices had increased a bit last week, this week the prices of some vegetables have decreased. Cucumbers which were sold at Tk 60 per kg last week were being sold at Tk 40 per kg on Saturday.Price of sorghum fell to Tk 40 a kg from Tk 80 a kg. A big gourd costs Tk 60, a medium one costs Tk 40. Green chilli price fell to Tk 280 or Tk 300 from last wek's Tk 400 per kg.Tomato costs Tk 280 per kg and carrot -- Tk 140 per kg.Bitter gourd, which was sold at Tk 100 per kg last week sold at Tk 80 per kg on Saturday.However, the prices of pointed gourd, brinjal, smooth luffa and snake gourd remained unchanged.Apart from this, malabar spinach costs Tk 30 per kg, water spinach --Tk 15 per kg, jute leaf --Tk 15 per kg.Large sized Indian garlic costs Tk 220 per kg last week, but this week its price fell to Tk 200 per kg. Small sized local garlic cost Tk 180 per kg last week, but this week its price fell to Tk 160 per kg.Price of onion remained unchanged, Indian onion cost Tk 45 per kg and local onion -- Tk 60 per kg.Potatoes sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg depending on size and quality.The price of ginger fell to Tk 180 from k 400 per kg.A dozen of broiler chicken eggs sold for Tk 145, small ones -- Tk 140 per dozen. Last week, eggs were sold at Tk 135 to Tk 140 depending on size.Last week white eggs of broiler chicken cost Tk 125 per dozen but this week -- Tk 140 per dozen.Duck eggs which were sold at Tk 200 per dozen last week cost Tk 220 this week.Last week broiler chicken was sold at Tk 180 per kg but this week it is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg.But the price of one kg Coke increased to Tk 300 from Tk 280.Price of beef remained unchanged at Tk 800 per kg so did mutton at Tk 1,100 per kg.A buyer named Ershad Ahmed told the Daily Observer, "Tthe prices are high. It is not possible to run the family with my income. The money ends on the 10th of the month. How to pass the rest of the month? As the price of everything is increasing, it is impossible to meet needs of my family.Musharraf Mia, vegetable seller, said, "The price of everything is a little lower this week. People are bewildered over green chilli price. We buy and sell in small quantities. We understand the problems of common people."He also said, "I have been doing this business for a long time. I have seen that earlier people bought five kg of onion at the beginning of the month, but now they don't want to buy more than one kg."A vegetable seller named Rafiqul Islam said, "I sell the price I buy. We have nothing. We have to sell as the moneylenders fix the price."