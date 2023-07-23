AL reschedules extended meeting for Aug 6







The extended meeting of Awami League (AL) will be held on August 6 at 10am instead of July 30.Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 10.30am, said a party press release signed by AL office secretary Biplab Barua.The leaders of the party's central working committee, advisory council and national committee, district, city and upazila units' presidents and secretaries, parliament members, chairmen of district councils and upazila parishads, AL members of city corporations and presidents-secretaries of party's associate bodies have been asked to attend the meeting.AL general secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all concerned to attend the meeting on time. �BSS