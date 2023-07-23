

Sheikh Hasina not afraid of anyone’s threat: Quader



"...she (Sheikh Hasina) will never bow down to anyone," he said.



Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said this while addressing a peace, development and citizens' rally organized by Kabirhat Upazila unit of AL at Kabirhat Government College auditorium in the district.

Lawmaker HM Ibrahim and Feni district AL General Secretary Nizam Uddin Hazari spoke at the function, among others, with Kabirhat Upazila AL President Mohammad Ibrahim in the chair.



Kabirhat Upazila AL General Secretary and Kabirhat Pourasabha Mayor Jahirul Islam Rayhan moderated it.



Noting that BNP has been defeated in movement and it will also be defeated in the election, the AL general secretary said BNP is waging movements to disrupt the ongoing massive development across the country as the whole country witnessed an unprecedented development under the AL government.



He said BNP have not been successful in the past 14 and a half years of agitation and would not be successful in the next four months as well.



Since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's main strength is the country's people and AL is the party deriving from the soil and the people of this country, Quader said it is not possible to suppress Awami League by waging movements or shedding blood.



The hands of those, who would come to carry out atrocities or vandalism, will be broken, the AL general secretary said, adding, "Sheikh Hasina is now the most popular leader in the country. In the last 48 years, such an honest, brave and efficient leader was not born in this country".



Mentioning that the Prime Minister sleeps only for three hours and the rest of the time works for the country, Quader said, in terms of honesty, she is one of a few leaders across the world.



"Now, Bangladesh has become a model for poverty alleviation. As long as Sheikh Hasina is in the power, she does not fear anyone except Allah. She does not even bow down to anyone. Such a bold utterance was never heard from the any leader," he added.



Highlighting all development activities of the government, the AL general secretary urged all to cast their votes for AL and make Sheikh Hasina win again in the next general elections. �BSS

