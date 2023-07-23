

AL plotting to keep BNP out of polls race: Fakhrul



He said this at a Youth Rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city and announced to hold a public rally in the capital on Thursday (July 27) to press home their one-point demand.



The other like-minded parties and alliances of BNP also announced to hold rallies on the same day in different parts of the country.

Since morning BNP youth leaders and activists from various parts of Dhaka came to the rally venue. The activists wearing different coloured caps and carrying banners, festoons, placards and portraits of the top party leaders.



The youth rally arranged by three BNP associate bodies Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal formally began around 3:28pm with the recitation from the holy Quran.



Fakhrul said, "Awami League leaders know they are isolated from people, that is why they are afraid to contest with BNP in free, fair and participatory elections."



Fakhrul said, "The government cancelled caretaker system by pointing guns at Justice ABM Khairul Haque to seize power illegally. They know that, if people can exercise their right to vote, Awami League cannot win more than 10 constituencies.



That is why they abolished non-partisan neutral caretaker government system from the Constitution."



Mentioning that, "Awami League cannot tolerate anyone," BNP Secretary General said, "They consider the country as their father's property. Hero Alam is a child, they tortured and injured him on the day of polling."



He termed Awami League government as a coward government and said, "We want elections, but they are afraid to face BNP under neutral government."



He also said there are no people or activists of BNP against whom this government has not filed false case. In the last seven months they have filed 50 trumped up charges to take our potential candidates away from election.



BNP Secretary General said, "Sanction cannot stop their conspiracy, they are appointing DC-SPs of their choice to realized power illegally."



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul called Awami League to resign immediately from power by handing over power to a caretaker government.



At that time, Fakhrul blamed the government for the bad condition of dengue treatment and said, "Government has not taken any action against dengue but they are busy taking money from people's pockets."



The rally started 90 minutes late as the makeshift stage set up for the programme collapsed apparently due to extra load.



The incident occurred when Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku was formally opening the rally around 1:50pm.



A large number of members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed around the rally venue to fend off any untoward incident.



The three organizations earlier held five youth rallies and got a huge response from the young people.



On June 2, three BNP associate bodies announced six youth rallies in Chattogram, Bogura, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, and Dhaka to drum up support of the young generationt for the ongoing movement demanding holding the next polls under a caretaker government.



