Matia urges BNP to try its luck by participating in polls

Deputy Leader in Parliament and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury on Saturday urged BNP to test its popularity by participating in the upcoming general elections."The parliamentary elections would be held within a few months. It (BNP) should try your luck by taking part in the polls and test popularity as well," she said.The veteran AL leader was addressing a peace rally in front of AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.Awami Jubo League and Awami Swechchhasebak League organized the rally protesting terrorist activities, anarchies, killings, conspiracies, ill politics and mayhem carried out by BNP-Jamaat across the country.Matia said BNP is still hatching new conspiracies to destroy the country's peace and foil the elections.Criticizing BNP for its politics depending on foreign countries, he said, dependence on foreign lords will bring no result; none will be guarantor as they themselves are in economic rescission.Swechchhasebak League acting President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu presided over the rally while Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu spoke, among others. �BSS