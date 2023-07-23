BCL showdown during BNP prog in Suhrawardy Udyan





Hundreds of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists of Dhaka University (DU) branch had showdowns at different spots on the campus during the 'youth rally' of BNP's three associate bodies in the university's adjacent area - historic Suhrawardy Udyan.However, no untoward incidents took place on that day. BCL insiders told this correspondent that President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat of the DU unit instructed their activists to avoid any kinds of altercation with the men of BNP and its associated bodies on Friday night. "We had showdowns only to prove that we are on the streets too," said a BCL hall candidate, wishing not to be named.Talking to the Daily Observer, Mazharul Kabir said, "There was a possibility that terrorist BNP could create anarchy on the campus. We took positions so that none could cause any violence on the campus."