Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:49 AM
Grand opening ceremony of Nat’l STEAM Olympiad today

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The grand opening ceremony of the National STEAM Olympiad 2023 will be held at 3pm on Sunday at the auditorium of International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

The Olympiad will bring together students from six levels across Bangladesh to showcase their exceptional talent in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

Education Minister and chief patron of the programme Dipu Moni will inaugurate the event as the chief guest.

Former national cricket team captain and Member of Parliament Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, national football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan and one of the players of female national team Krishna Rani Sarkar have become the brand ambassadors of the event.

National STEAM Olympiad convenor and chief adviser UGC member Prof Dr Sazzad Hossain will preside over the event.

Chief coordinator of the Olympiad Mohammad Abdul Hamid said, "The Olympiad will mark a new journey where students of all levels will have an opportunity to showcase their innovative projects, problem-solving abilities and expertise in various STEAM subjects. This platform not only encourages academic learning but also competition, creativity and intellectual spirit."

Students of six different levels can participate in the competition in a total of eight categories. For more information and to register for the National Steam Olympiad competition, interested can visit the following link: https://nationalsteamolympiad.com The grand opening event will be open to all.    �UNB



