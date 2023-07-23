Grand opening ceremony of Nat’l STEAM Olympiad today







The Olympiad will bring together students from six levels across Bangladesh to showcase their exceptional talent in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).



Education Minister and chief patron of the programme Dipu Moni will inaugurate the event as the chief guest.

Former national cricket team captain and Member of Parliament Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, national football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan and one of the players of female national team Krishna Rani Sarkar have become the brand ambassadors of the event.



National STEAM Olympiad convenor and chief adviser UGC member Prof Dr Sazzad Hossain will preside over the event.



Chief coordinator of the Olympiad Mohammad Abdul Hamid said, "The Olympiad will mark a new journey where students of all levels will have an opportunity to showcase their innovative projects, problem-solving abilities and expertise in various STEAM subjects. This platform not only encourages academic learning but also competition, creativity and intellectual spirit."



