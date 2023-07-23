Video
Drug trader held with 200-gram heroin in city

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested a drug trader along with 200 grams of heroin from the capital's Switch gate area under Uttar West police station Friday night.

The arrested was identified as Md Shalim Mia, 38, son Mozammel Haque from Jamalpur district, Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-1 Md. Parvez Rana told the BSS today.

He said, being informed, a team of RAB-1 conducted the drive in city's Switch gate area under Uttar West police station last night and seized 200 grams of heroin worth about Taka 20 lakh from his possession.

The recovered drugs and the arrested accused were handed over to the Uttara West Police Station on Friday night, the RAB official added.    �BSS


