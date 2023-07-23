Drug trader held with 200-gram heroin in city







The arrested was identified as Md Shalim Mia, 38, son Mozammel Haque from Jamalpur district, Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-1 Md. Parvez Rana told the BSS today.



He said, being informed, a team of RAB-1 conducted the drive in city's Switch gate area under Uttar West police station last night and seized 200 grams of heroin worth about Taka 20 lakh from his possession.

The recovered drugs and the arrested accused were handed over to the Uttara West Police Station on Friday night, the RAB official added. �BSS



