Missing man’s body recovered from Ctg’s Shankha River







The deceased was identified as Sabuj Mia,28, son of Md Solaiman of Noakhali's Chatkhil upazila. He worked as a sales representative of a private company in the city's Agrabad area.



Locals spotted the floating body of Sabuj in Matbar Hat area of Zuidandi Union of the upazila and informed the fire service.



CHATTOGRAM, July 22: The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized in the Shankha River in Chattogram's Anwara upazila was recovered on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Sabuj Mia,28, son of Md Solaiman of Noakhali's Chatkhil upazila. He worked as a sales representative of a private company in the city's Agrabad area.Locals spotted the floating body of Sabuj in Matbar Hat area of Zuidandi Union of the upazila and informed the fire service.On information, police recovered the body around 12pm on Saturday, said Mohammad Belal Hossain, in charge of Anwara Fire Service and Defence. �UNB