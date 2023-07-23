Construction worker dies falling off SUST building







The deceased is Ariful Islam, 19, son of Mahbubul Haque of Zafarbida village at sadar upazila in Kurigram, the police said.



SUST Proctor Kamruzzaman Chowdhury told that Ariful was working on the 8th floor of the under-construction MA Wazed Miah Institute of Information and Communication Technology Building from where he suddenly fell on the ground at about 10:30am and sustained critical injuries.

The injured construction worker was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital after rescuing him from the spot but he died on his way to the hospital, the proctor said.



He said that the engineering section of the university would arrange compensation for the victim's family after talking to the construction firm.



Jalalabad police station officer-in-charge Saiful Islam said that the victim's body was kept at the SOMCH morgue for a post-mortem examination.



SYLHET, July 22: A worker died after falling from the 8th floor of an under-construction building on the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology campus on Saturday morning.The deceased is Ariful Islam, 19, son of Mahbubul Haque of Zafarbida village at sadar upazila in Kurigram, the police said.SUST Proctor Kamruzzaman Chowdhury told that Ariful was working on the 8th floor of the under-construction MA Wazed Miah Institute of Information and Communication Technology Building from where he suddenly fell on the ground at about 10:30am and sustained critical injuries.The injured construction worker was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital after rescuing him from the spot but he died on his way to the hospital, the proctor said.He said that the engineering section of the university would arrange compensation for the victim's family after talking to the construction firm.Jalalabad police station officer-in-charge Saiful Islam said that the victim's body was kept at the SOMCH morgue for a post-mortem examination.