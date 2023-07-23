Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BJIM begins journey with 3 objectives

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent


Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM), a forum of Bangladeshi media men working from home and abroad for reputed global media outlets, has made its official debut on Saturday.

The initial journey of the organisation started a year ago on this date but it is formally launching Saturday.
BJIM has three primary objectives - 1. To establish it as one of the key mouthpieces of media freedom in Bangladesh and South Asia; 2. Organising training workshops, seminars, etc. for the professional development of journalists in Bangladesh; and 3. Ensuring medical welfare and insurance and distress funds for journalists in Bangladesh and South Asia.

Also, to mark the first year anniversary of its inception and official debut, BJIM is holding a week-long photo exhibition titled 'Third Eye: Witnessing Our Time.' from July 22 at the Zoom Gallerie of Alliance Francaise, Dhanmondi (AFD). During the inauguration ceremony at the garden of AFD, a souvenir titled 'Third Eye' has also been launched which contains writings and pictures of different personnel including politicians, activists, and journalists about journalism.

The event was inaugurated by Nurun Nahar Khatun, the wife and the children of the slain journalist Abdul Hakim Shimul, a Samakal journalist who was killed during a political clash in 2017.

Nurun Nahar expressed her grief in the event for not getting justice in the case of her husband yet. Mentioning the liabilities of the journalists towards the society she said, "I request you all not to stop writing."

Also on July 25, 27, 28, and 29, there will be four panel discussions on contemporary issues where human rights activist Noor Khan Liton, senior journalists Munni Saha, Al Masum Molla, Ayesha Kabir, DB Chief Harunur Rashid, Barrister Rumeen Farhana, Saimum Reza Talukder, Editor Nurul Kabir, BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem, Prof Shahab Enam Khan, TBS Deputy Editor Sajjadur Rahman, and some other guests will chair the panels.

BJIM has already been able to arrange a fellowship for 40 journalists through the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Centre's personal-level Small Grants Fund on the Seven Essential Modules of Journalism, which is currently ongoing successfully.

Sam Jahan, a Reuters correspondent, is the founding convener of BJIM, and Al Jazeera journalist Faisal Mahmud is serving as its member secretary. The executive members of the outfit's ad-hoc committee are: Muktadir Rashid of Irrawaddy newspaper, Monirul Alam of EPA photo agency, Redwan Ahmed of the Guardian newspaper and Mohammad Ali Mazed of AFP.

Other members of this forum are: Al-Jazeera journalist Tanveer Chowdhury, AFP Bureau Chief Shafiqul Alam, New York Times journalist Saif Hasnat, AFP Fact-Check editor Qadaruddin Shishir, Al Jazeera producer Sulayman Hossain Shaon, Benar News journalist Sharif Khiyam, AFP photojournalist Munir Uz Zaman, Deutsche Welle Akademie trainer Maksuda Aziz, Anadolu Agency journalist Najmus Sakib Rafsan, TRT World reporter Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Arab News reporter Shehab Sumon, China Daily Online deputy editor Shamim Ashraf, Matrix Image photojournalist Abir Abdullah, SOPA Image photojournalist Sazzad Hossain, Third Poll journalist Rafiqul Islam Montu, Bloomberg journalist Nazmul Ahsan, Juma Press photojournalist KM Asad and AFP journalist Shamsuddin Illius.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Grand opening ceremony of Nat’l STEAM Olympiad today
Drug trader held with 200-gram heroin in city
Deer poaching in Sundarban rising at alarming rate
Missing man’s body recovered from Ctg’s Shankha River
Tea workers block highway in Habiganj over dues
Construction worker dies falling off SUST building
BJIM begins journey with 3 objectives
3 to 4 infected with dengue every day in JU


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft