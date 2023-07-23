3 to 4 infected with dengue every day in JU







On an average 3 to 4 dengue-positive students are found in Jahangirnagar University (JU) Medical Centre every day, according to the duty officers of the centre.Confirming the matter, Chief Medical Officer (acting) of JU Medical Centre Dr. Shamsur Rahman on Saturday said, "Every day many students come with dengue symptoms. Among them, 3 to 4 dengue-positive people are found on average. The number of students coming for the dengue test is increasing day by day."Emdadur Rahman, a second-year student of the Public Administration Department, said, "Newspapers show daily deaths from dengue. We, the students, are afraid of dengue on campus. The authorities should take necessary measures in this regard."Abdur Rahman, Deputy Registrar (Estate) of the university, said, "Estate office is currently engaged in its routine spraying work. We work to maintain consistent drain cleanliness."