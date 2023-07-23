98th birth anniv of Tajuddin Ahmed today







Tajuddin, one of the close associates of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born on July 23 in 1925 at Dardaria village under Kapasia upazila in Gazipur district.



To mark the day, a discussion titled "Bangataj Tajuddin Ahmed in inspiring youths: checkered life and works" will be held at Abdus Salam auditorium of Jatiya Press Club. Bangataj Sasthyaseba Sangstha (BTSS) will also be launched on the occasion.

Tajuddin Ahmed's son Tanjim Ahmed Sohel Taj will join it as the chief guest while BTSS managing board chairman Ershadur Rahman will chair it. �BSS



