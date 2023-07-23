Video
22 more C-19 cases recorded

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Bangladesh has recorded 22 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,935.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,467 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 515 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.27 per cent.

Chattogram logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 10.

Another 61 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,876. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.
    �bdnews24.com


