Home Editorial

Take urgent steps to save St Martin’s Island

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Bangladesh's sole coral island is Saint Martin. This small island is losing its ecological equilibrium. St. Martin's eco-system has been harmed by the inflow of tourists, the construction of unapproved hotels and resorts, and the development of mechanized shipping along the coasts. Plastic bottles, cans and polythene bags are littering the island.

There is no oversight of cleanliness, and the number of cleaning personnel is insufficient. The number of dogs has increased. Due to this, turtles are no longer seen going to the shore to lay their eggs, red crabs have vanished, and the coral population is dwindling. There are fourteen types of restrictions, but none is followed. These laws prohibit feeding seabirds chips or other foods from boats. No one implements it.

I am bringing it to the attention of the Teknaf Upazila administration that there is a need to beef up protective measures of the island. If this does not occur, we will soon lose St Martin, the sole atoll in the country. Additionally, tourists are requested to protect the ecological balance, not pollute the area, and not stay there for too long.

Sifat Rabbani Department of Political Science, Jagannath University


