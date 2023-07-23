PM’s timely call for an end to Ukraine war







But Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday made a clarion call for ending the devastating war. She urged the global community to adopt immediate measures for an amicable solution to the protracted conflict.



She made this plea while addressing a meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) on Food, Energy and Finance through a videoconference from Dhaka.

The prime Minister sounded an alarm citing the war's ripple effects on humanity in the far-reaching corners of the globe. As a result, poverty and inequalities continue to sharply rise and the debt burden for the poorer countries are to swell further widening gap between world's haves and have-nots.



What is more worrying is that the conflict has driven up the prices of food, energy and other commodities across the world, causing delay in the progress of UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Food prices are feared to skyrocket against the backdrop of Russian suspension of a crucial deal that facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain into the world markets.



The food grain agreement that was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 officially expired on July 17 this year. It had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, with ships bypassing a Russian blockade of the country's Black Sea ports and navigating safe passage through the waterway to Turkey's Bosphorus Strait in order to reach global markets. Russian withdrawal from the grain deal has resulted in an end of grain supplies from Ukraine.



Ukraine normally supplies about 45 million metric tons of grain to the global market every year and it is also the world's top exporter of sunflower oil.



At this crucial moment, Prime Minister Sheikh extended her government's support to United Nations Secretary General Ant�nio Guterres for his efforts to keep markets open, remove export restrictions and release global food reserves to the markets.



UN Secretary General earlier in a statement soon after the Russian withdrawal from the Ukraine grain agreement said that hundreds of millions of people are to face hunger and global consumers who have already been confronting a cost-of-living crisis will pay the price.



Sheikh Hasina also congratulated the UN for its continued endeavors to get unimpeded access to global markets for food and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia.



We hope that world leaders would respond to the urgent call of our Prime Minister and come forward toward working together to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Amicable solutions to the Ukraine war are needed imminently for the sake of global stability and for preventing further loss of human lives although there has been no such move in sight by the world community at least for now.But Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday made a clarion call for ending the devastating war. She urged the global community to adopt immediate measures for an amicable solution to the protracted conflict.She made this plea while addressing a meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) on Food, Energy and Finance through a videoconference from Dhaka.The prime Minister sounded an alarm citing the war's ripple effects on humanity in the far-reaching corners of the globe. As a result, poverty and inequalities continue to sharply rise and the debt burden for the poorer countries are to swell further widening gap between world's haves and have-nots.What is more worrying is that the conflict has driven up the prices of food, energy and other commodities across the world, causing delay in the progress of UN Sustainable Development Goals.Food prices are feared to skyrocket against the backdrop of Russian suspension of a crucial deal that facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain into the world markets.The food grain agreement that was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 officially expired on July 17 this year. It had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, with ships bypassing a Russian blockade of the country's Black Sea ports and navigating safe passage through the waterway to Turkey's Bosphorus Strait in order to reach global markets. Russian withdrawal from the grain deal has resulted in an end of grain supplies from Ukraine.Ukraine normally supplies about 45 million metric tons of grain to the global market every year and it is also the world's top exporter of sunflower oil.At this crucial moment, Prime Minister Sheikh extended her government's support to United Nations Secretary General Ant�nio Guterres for his efforts to keep markets open, remove export restrictions and release global food reserves to the markets.UN Secretary General earlier in a statement soon after the Russian withdrawal from the Ukraine grain agreement said that hundreds of millions of people are to face hunger and global consumers who have already been confronting a cost-of-living crisis will pay the price.Sheikh Hasina also congratulated the UN for its continued endeavors to get unimpeded access to global markets for food and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia.We hope that world leaders would respond to the urgent call of our Prime Minister and come forward toward working together to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.