

Bangladesh’s blue economy potential still untapped



The concept of the blue economy was introduced in the 2010s as a response to the consequence of the importance of the ocean environment and its resources to global economic growth and sustainability. The Belgian entrepreneur and author Gunter Pauli first proposed the concept in his 2010 book "The Blue Economy: 10 Years, 100 Innovations, and 100 Million Jobs." He is also known as the father of the Blue Economy concept.



Since then, the blue economy has attained huge attention from politicians, the corporate community, civil society, and major organizations as a means of promoting sustainable development and addressing issues like climate change, food security, and poverty reduction. In 2012, the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (Rio+20) acknowledged the blue economy as a key tool for achieving sustainable development goals.

Blue economy is important for Bangladesh because the country has a long coastal area and a huge portion of its population depends on the ocean for their livelihoods. With a 4% GDP share and millions of workers, the country's fisheries industry makes a significant contribution to overall economic growth. However, climate change, pollution, and illegal fishing practice are threatening the health of Bangladesh's marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of its coastal communities. While addressing these issues, the blue economy can offer a framework for the wise use of ocean resources and promote economic expansion. Such as overfishing is a significant issue in Bangladesh, as many fishermen engage in destructive fishing methods that deplete fish stocks and damage the marine ecosystem.



Major sources of pollution in Bangladesh's coastal waters are industrial pollution and untreated wastewater from cities and towns which can affect marine life along with the livelihoods of coastal communities. Climate change is also a major issue. Because of this issue, coastal ecosystems and the communities who depend on them suffer from sea level rise, increased ocean acidification, and more frequent extreme storm effects. Many people in Bangladesh are unaware of the value of using ocean resources sustainability and the potential advantages of a blue economy strategy. Building support for sustainable development efforts may be challenging as a result of Limited awareness.



Many countries have created blue economy strategies and policies in the modern era to encourage economic development and the sustainable use of ocean resources. The European Union, for example, has launched a Blue Growth Strategy aimed at promoting sustainable growth in the maritime sector, while many African countries have developed blue economy plans to address poverty and unemployment in coastal communities. Despite the challenges, there are also opportunities for Bangladesh to develop a sustainable blue economy.



Bangladesh is one of the world's top producers of fish and has a long history of aquaculture. Expanding and enhancing sustainable aquaculture methods has the potential to boost the economy and reducing pressure on wild fish stocks. The Sundarbans mangrove forest and Cox's Bazar beach, two distinctive natural attractions, are located in Bangladesh's coastal regions, which have a great amount of potential for ecotourism. Sustainable tourism development can boost the economy while protecting these valuable ecosystems. For the purposes of biotechnology research & development, Bangladesh boasts a diverse array of marine species. This can lead to new products and industries, such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Improving Sustainable fisheries management practices and implementing law can help to ensure the long-term sustainability of fish stocks and support the livelihoods of coastal communities.



In addition, Bangladesh has huge potential for offshore oil, gas exploration, and renewable energy development from marine resources.



The writer is a student, Department of Finance and Banking, Jahangirnagar University



