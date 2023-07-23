85 detained on different charges in 8 dists







RAJSHAHI: A total of 62 people were arrested on different charges in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 14 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, two were with drugs and another was nabbed on another charge.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Meanwhile, a total of 18 individuals including 13 drug dealers and an Indian citizen have been charged with the crime of the brutal murder of farmer Abu Sayeed, 39, in Char Majardiad in the district on Thursday.



Earlier, the case was filed by the deceased's wife Beethi Begum with Damkura Police Station (PS) on Wednesday night, said Officer-in-Charge of the PS Moshiur Rahman.



Following the case, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Majardiad area on Thursday and arrested two persons.



Additionally, one Indian citizen involved in the murder case was caught by locals and handed over to the police at Damkura PS while he tried to flee the area to Rajshahi City.



The arrested individuals were identified as Sujan and Asu Mondal, sons of Ajimul from Char Majardiad area, and Moidul Islam, an Indian citizen.



Moidul has been accused of being an associate of the prime suspect in the double murder case in India and providing direct support to the killings.



As per the investigation, suspicions arose about Abu Sayeed, a drug dealer involved in the drug business in the area having an affair with Sajemul's wife. It is alleged that Sajemul threatened Abu Sayeed several times due to this relationship, and there were also disputes between Sayeed and some local drug dealers.



On Tuesday night around 8 pm, Sayeed was riding a motorcycle to his friend Mustafa's house in Hardupara village from his home in Char Majardiad. After leaving his friend there, Sayeed was returning home riding by the motorcycle. At around 9 pm, near Char Majardiad Hardupara Bridge, Sayeed was surrounded by members of the notorious drug syndicate, who were carrying sharp and deadly weapons including knives and guns. Following the instructions of Shamim, son of Shajahan from Charkhanpur, they first attacked on Abu Sayeed, with a knife on the head and feet, leaving him in a critical condition. Then, Sayeed was brutally assaulted, and in a fatal attempt, they stabbed him with sharp weapons and left him there.



Abu Sayeed, Ibrahim, son of Sobhan, Enamul, son of Mahiuddin, Saheb Ali's sons Hossain and Jahidul, Rajib, son of Raman, Alomgir, son of Alef, Kabir, son of Kamal Molla, Shamshul, Humayun, son of Nawab, Shahin, son of Rajjak from Char Majardiad Schoolpara, Sujan, son of Ajimul, and Jamal from Charkhanpur were seriously injured in the attack. They were rescued and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.



However, Abu Sayeed was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. After the autopsy, his body was handed over to his family on Wednesday afternoon, and the funeral was held at Char Majardiad Graveyard.



On the other hand, another drug dealer named Habib of Haripur Union in Paba Upazila of Rajshahi was killed in an attack on the drug business involving two gangs. He died on Monday night while undergoing treatment at the DMCH, according to OC Moshiur Rahman of Damkura PS. Habib's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, and his funeral took place in the family graveyard.



The OC further informed that Beethi, the wife of deceased Abu Sayeed, filed the murder case, mentioning the names of 13 individuals and five unknown suspects. Two prime suspects in the murder case were arrested by the police.



Police are continuing their operation to apprehend other involved individuals in the drug syndicate, the official added.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 16 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.



Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, three on different charges and the remaining three were arrested due to drug inclination.



Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 14 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.



Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, six were with drugs and the remaining one was on another charge.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 14 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.



Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, three were with drugs and the remaining one was arrested on another charge.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the suspected military commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from Teknaf Upazila in the district on Friday night.



The arrested person is Hafez Nur Mohammad, 32.



Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director of RAB-15 (Law and Media), said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shamlapur area of Teknaf and arrested Nur at around 10 pm.



According to the confession of Nur, the elite force is conducting drives in hilly area of Shamlapur-Bharchara to arrest other members of the group.



The RAB official further said the detailed information will be revealed in this regard later.



JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB arrested a woman, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing her husband in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on September 28, 2001, from Adabar area in Dhaka on Saturday night.



The arrested woman is Doli Begum, 42, a resident of Kutahara Village under Panchbibi Upazila.



Quoting the case statement, RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Md Rafiqul Islam said in a press release that Doli got married with the deceased Abul Hossain, a resident of Mathpara Village under the upazila, Since after the marriage, the couple used to fight over several issues. After few months of their marriage, Doli got involved in an extra-marital affair.



On September 28, 2001, Doli along with her three cohorts strangled her husband to death as he came to know about the affair.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Later, on September 29 of that year, the deceased's father Fayez lodged a case with Panchbibi PS accusing four persons.



After examining evidences and taking depositions of the witnesses, Joypurhat District and Sessions Court Judge Md Nur Islam handed down the verdict on June 26, 2023.



The convicted are Doli Begum, and her three cohorts Suren Urao, Mustafizur Rahman, residents of Kutahara Village under Panchbibi Upazila, and Kafa, from Bolrampur Village under Hakimpur Upazila in Dinajpur District.



All the convicted were arrested by the law enforcers but Doli escaped the village soon after the incident.



On July 15, based on secret information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Adabar area in the capital and arrested her.



Doli was handed over to the PS concerned and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.



NOAKHALI: Police arrested five members of an inter-district robbers' gang from Begumganj Upazila in the district.



Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday.



The arrested persons are: Arif Hossain, 28, Md Juwel, 23, Imran Hossain Sujon alias Khalasi Sujon, 30, Md Masud, 40, and Jahangir, 45.



The SP said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in Begumganj Upazila of the district, and Sadar and Ramganj upazilas of Laxmipur on Monday night, and arrested them. Police also recovered a foreign pistol, 20 rounds of bullets, Tk 4,950, two mobile phone sets and some other equipments used in robbery during the drives.



Earlier, a robbery was committed in the house of Bahara Mia in Ward No. 9 Hazipur area under Chowmuhani Municipality in Begumganj Upazila on July 9 last.



It was known that a group of 10 to 12 robbers intruded the house, and robbed cash money and valuables including gold ornaments worth about Tk 12,47,000 at that time.



A case was filed with Begumganj PS in this regard.



Following this, police arrested five of the robbers after conducting separate drives in Noakhali and Laxmipur districts.



GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested six people on charge of gambling from Ghoraghat Upazila in the district on Wednesday.



The arrested persons are: Mohammad Ali, 37, and Ainul Islam, 40, hail from Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat; and Meherul, 30, Samir Uddin, 40, Nurul Amin, 30, and Rezwan, 31, residents of Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Samir Uddin in Kalinjira Village under Palsha Union of the upazila at dawn, and arrested the six red-handed while they were gambling.



Later on, a mobile court led by Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Rafiul Alam sentenced the gamblers to 15 days of simple imprisonment.



Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the matter, adding that all of the arrested were sent to jail.



THAKURGAON: Police arrested six thieves including a woman along with stolen valuables from Baliadangi Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested persons are: Rubel Islam, 24, Maruf Hasan, 20, Akhter Islam, 25, Rabiul Awal, 22, Hasanur, 22, and Rupban, 45. All of them are residents of Fultala Village under Borobari Union in the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Abdul Jabbar in Fultala Village at night, and arrested them along with the stolen valuables.



The arrested persons confessed to their involvement in stealing valuables during the primary interrogation.



After filing of a case with Baliadangi PS, the arrested were sent to jail at around 12 pm on Wednesday following a court order.



Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Anam confirmed the matter.



PORSHA, NAOGAON: Four robbers were arrested while taking preparation to commit a robbery in Porsha Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Jonny, 21, and Shafiqul Islam Sharif, 23, residents of Manda Upazila; Nuruzzaman Sagar, 30, of Niamatpur Upazila; and Tareq Hossain, 27, of Porsha Upazila in the district.



It was known that a group of robbers taking preparation to a commit a robbery in Gomartala area on the Bejora-Ilam road on Monday night. Sensing the matter, locals caught the robbers and handed them over to police.



Porsha PS OC Jahurul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that after filing of a case, the arrested were sent to jail.



DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Dashmina Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Sohrab Hawlader, 65, Mahabub, 64, Hasan, 38, Ripon, 37, Nikhil Chandra, 35, Al Amin, 35, and Rubel, 32, residents of Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Sohrab Hawlader in Ward No.



3 Dakshin Ronogopaldi Village at around 1:30 am on Monday, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.



After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested were produced before the court. A total of 85 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Naogaon and Patuakhali, in recent times.RAJSHAHI: A total of 62 people were arrested on different charges in the district recently.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 14 people on various charges in the city.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, two were with drugs and another was nabbed on another charge.However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.Meanwhile, a total of 18 individuals including 13 drug dealers and an Indian citizen have been charged with the crime of the brutal murder of farmer Abu Sayeed, 39, in Char Majardiad in the district on Thursday.Earlier, the case was filed by the deceased's wife Beethi Begum with Damkura Police Station (PS) on Wednesday night, said Officer-in-Charge of the PS Moshiur Rahman.Following the case, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Majardiad area on Thursday and arrested two persons.Additionally, one Indian citizen involved in the murder case was caught by locals and handed over to the police at Damkura PS while he tried to flee the area to Rajshahi City.The arrested individuals were identified as Sujan and Asu Mondal, sons of Ajimul from Char Majardiad area, and Moidul Islam, an Indian citizen.Moidul has been accused of being an associate of the prime suspect in the double murder case in India and providing direct support to the killings.As per the investigation, suspicions arose about Abu Sayeed, a drug dealer involved in the drug business in the area having an affair with Sajemul's wife. It is alleged that Sajemul threatened Abu Sayeed several times due to this relationship, and there were also disputes between Sayeed and some local drug dealers.On Tuesday night around 8 pm, Sayeed was riding a motorcycle to his friend Mustafa's house in Hardupara village from his home in Char Majardiad. After leaving his friend there, Sayeed was returning home riding by the motorcycle. At around 9 pm, near Char Majardiad Hardupara Bridge, Sayeed was surrounded by members of the notorious drug syndicate, who were carrying sharp and deadly weapons including knives and guns. Following the instructions of Shamim, son of Shajahan from Charkhanpur, they first attacked on Abu Sayeed, with a knife on the head and feet, leaving him in a critical condition. Then, Sayeed was brutally assaulted, and in a fatal attempt, they stabbed him with sharp weapons and left him there.Abu Sayeed, Ibrahim, son of Sobhan, Enamul, son of Mahiuddin, Saheb Ali's sons Hossain and Jahidul, Rajib, son of Raman, Alomgir, son of Alef, Kabir, son of Kamal Molla, Shamshul, Humayun, son of Nawab, Shahin, son of Rajjak from Char Majardiad Schoolpara, Sujan, son of Ajimul, and Jamal from Charkhanpur were seriously injured in the attack. They were rescued and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.However, Abu Sayeed was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. After the autopsy, his body was handed over to his family on Wednesday afternoon, and the funeral was held at Char Majardiad Graveyard.On the other hand, another drug dealer named Habib of Haripur Union in Paba Upazila of Rajshahi was killed in an attack on the drug business involving two gangs. He died on Monday night while undergoing treatment at the DMCH, according to OC Moshiur Rahman of Damkura PS. Habib's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, and his funeral took place in the family graveyard.The OC further informed that Beethi, the wife of deceased Abu Sayeed, filed the murder case, mentioning the names of 13 individuals and five unknown suspects. Two prime suspects in the murder case were arrested by the police.Police are continuing their operation to apprehend other involved individuals in the drug syndicate, the official added.On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 16 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, three on different charges and the remaining three were arrested due to drug inclination.Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 14 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, six were with drugs and the remaining one was on another charge.However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 14 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, three were with drugs and the remaining one was arrested on another charge.However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the suspected military commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from Teknaf Upazila in the district on Friday night.The arrested person is Hafez Nur Mohammad, 32.Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director of RAB-15 (Law and Media), said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shamlapur area of Teknaf and arrested Nur at around 10 pm.According to the confession of Nur, the elite force is conducting drives in hilly area of Shamlapur-Bharchara to arrest other members of the group.The RAB official further said the detailed information will be revealed in this regard later.JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB arrested a woman, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing her husband in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on September 28, 2001, from Adabar area in Dhaka on Saturday night.The arrested woman is Doli Begum, 42, a resident of Kutahara Village under Panchbibi Upazila.Quoting the case statement, RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Md Rafiqul Islam said in a press release that Doli got married with the deceased Abul Hossain, a resident of Mathpara Village under the upazila, Since after the marriage, the couple used to fight over several issues. After few months of their marriage, Doli got involved in an extra-marital affair.On September 28, 2001, Doli along with her three cohorts strangled her husband to death as he came to know about the affair.On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Later, on September 29 of that year, the deceased's father Fayez lodged a case with Panchbibi PS accusing four persons.After examining evidences and taking depositions of the witnesses, Joypurhat District and Sessions Court Judge Md Nur Islam handed down the verdict on June 26, 2023.The convicted are Doli Begum, and her three cohorts Suren Urao, Mustafizur Rahman, residents of Kutahara Village under Panchbibi Upazila, and Kafa, from Bolrampur Village under Hakimpur Upazila in Dinajpur District.All the convicted were arrested by the law enforcers but Doli escaped the village soon after the incident.On July 15, based on secret information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Adabar area in the capital and arrested her.Doli was handed over to the PS concerned and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.NOAKHALI: Police arrested five members of an inter-district robbers' gang from Begumganj Upazila in the district.Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday.The arrested persons are: Arif Hossain, 28, Md Juwel, 23, Imran Hossain Sujon alias Khalasi Sujon, 30, Md Masud, 40, and Jahangir, 45.The SP said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in Begumganj Upazila of the district, and Sadar and Ramganj upazilas of Laxmipur on Monday night, and arrested them. Police also recovered a foreign pistol, 20 rounds of bullets, Tk 4,950, two mobile phone sets and some other equipments used in robbery during the drives.Earlier, a robbery was committed in the house of Bahara Mia in Ward No. 9 Hazipur area under Chowmuhani Municipality in Begumganj Upazila on July 9 last.It was known that a group of 10 to 12 robbers intruded the house, and robbed cash money and valuables including gold ornaments worth about Tk 12,47,000 at that time.A case was filed with Begumganj PS in this regard.Following this, police arrested five of the robbers after conducting separate drives in Noakhali and Laxmipur districts.GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested six people on charge of gambling from Ghoraghat Upazila in the district on Wednesday.The arrested persons are: Mohammad Ali, 37, and Ainul Islam, 40, hail from Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat; and Meherul, 30, Samir Uddin, 40, Nurul Amin, 30, and Rezwan, 31, residents of Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Samir Uddin in Kalinjira Village under Palsha Union of the upazila at dawn, and arrested the six red-handed while they were gambling.Later on, a mobile court led by Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Rafiul Alam sentenced the gamblers to 15 days of simple imprisonment.Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the matter, adding that all of the arrested were sent to jail.THAKURGAON: Police arrested six thieves including a woman along with stolen valuables from Baliadangi Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.The arrested persons are: Rubel Islam, 24, Maruf Hasan, 20, Akhter Islam, 25, Rabiul Awal, 22, Hasanur, 22, and Rupban, 45. All of them are residents of Fultala Village under Borobari Union in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Abdul Jabbar in Fultala Village at night, and arrested them along with the stolen valuables.The arrested persons confessed to their involvement in stealing valuables during the primary interrogation.After filing of a case with Baliadangi PS, the arrested were sent to jail at around 12 pm on Wednesday following a court order.Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Anam confirmed the matter.PORSHA, NAOGAON: Four robbers were arrested while taking preparation to commit a robbery in Porsha Upazila of the district recently.The arrested persons are: Jonny, 21, and Shafiqul Islam Sharif, 23, residents of Manda Upazila; Nuruzzaman Sagar, 30, of Niamatpur Upazila; and Tareq Hossain, 27, of Porsha Upazila in the district.It was known that a group of robbers taking preparation to a commit a robbery in Gomartala area on the Bejora-Ilam road on Monday night. Sensing the matter, locals caught the robbers and handed them over to police.Porsha PS OC Jahurul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that after filing of a case, the arrested were sent to jail.DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Dashmina Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Sohrab Hawlader, 65, Mahabub, 64, Hasan, 38, Ripon, 37, Nikhil Chandra, 35, Al Amin, 35, and Rubel, 32, residents of Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Sohrab Hawlader in Ward No.3 Dakshin Ronogopaldi Village at around 1:30 am on Monday, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested were produced before the court.