National Drought Conference held at RU







The conference was arranged with a view to drawing attention of policymakers and decision-makers towards policy formulation and crisis alleviation.



Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy of the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, inaugurated the conference in Dr MA Wazed Mia Academic Building of RU at 10 am.

ANM Nazmul, chairman of the Economics Department of RU was present as the main speaker.



It was attended, among others, by Fazle Hossain Badsha, MP (Rajshahi-2), and Omar Faruque Chowdhury, MP (Rajshahi-1).



Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, vice-chancellor of RU, and Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid were present at the opening ceremony.



Dr Kazi Marufur Rahman, professor of Development Studies Department of Dhaka University, chaired closing ceremony of the conference. The Chief Guest of the concluding ceremony was Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs.



Other guests were Mahbuba Akhter, programme director of Oxfam Bangladesh, Professor Sultanul Islam and Professor Humayun Kabir.



