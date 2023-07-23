Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

National Drought Conference held at RU

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 22: National Drought Conference-2023 was held at Rajshahi University (RU) on Saturday.

The conference was arranged with a view to drawing attention of policymakers and decision-makers towards policy formulation and crisis alleviation.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy of the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, inaugurated the conference in Dr MA Wazed Mia Academic Building of RU at 10 am.

ANM Nazmul, chairman of the Economics Department of RU was present as the main speaker.

It was attended, among others, by Fazle Hossain Badsha, MP (Rajshahi-2), and Omar Faruque Chowdhury, MP (Rajshahi-1).
 
Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, vice-chancellor of RU, and Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid were present at the opening ceremony.

Dr Kazi Marufur Rahman, professor of Development Studies Department of Dhaka University, chaired closing ceremony of the conference. The Chief Guest of the concluding ceremony was Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs.

Other guests were Mahbuba Akhter, programme director of Oxfam Bangladesh, Professor Sultanul Islam and Professor Humayun Kabir.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 detained on different charges in 8 dists
National Drought Conference held at RU
Three electrocuted in Dinajpur, Kurigram
RU teachers demand increment for PhD teachers
Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak
DoF to plant 85 thousand saplings in Natore
Revenue earnings of Burimari Land Customs Station decrease
Two unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft