Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in Dinajpur, Kurigram

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor siblings have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Kurigram, in two days.

DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Kawgaon intersection area under No. 5 Shashra Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rangin Chandra Roy, 32, son of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Rajapukur Village under Shashra Union in the upazila.  

Local sources said Rangin came in contact with live electricity at around 3 pm while he was working in his workshop in Kawgaon intersection area, which left him dead on the spot.

Chairman of Shashra Union Parishad (UP) confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor siblings were electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The incident took place in Sonaikazi Village under Shimulbari Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.

The deceased were identified as Tofayel Hossain Babu, 11, and his younger sister Seba Khatun, 4, children of Md Sakimuddin of the village.

Shimulbari UP Chairman Md Shariful Alam Mia Sohel said the deceased's elder brother was charging his auto-rickshaw at their home in the evening. He mistakenly put the live electric wire on the rickshaw when the siblings were in the vehicle. At that time, Tofayel and Seba came in contact with the live electric wire, which left the duo dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.

Pran Krisna Debnath, officer-in-charge of Fulbari Police Station, confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 detained on different charges in 8 dists
National Drought Conference held at RU
Three electrocuted in Dinajpur, Kurigram
RU teachers demand increment for PhD teachers
Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak
DoF to plant 85 thousand saplings in Natore
Revenue earnings of Burimari Land Customs Station decrease
Two unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft