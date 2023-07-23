Three electrocuted in Dinajpur, Kurigram







DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.



The incident took place in Kawgaon intersection area under No. 5 Shashra Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rangin Chandra Roy, 32, son of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Rajapukur Village under Shashra Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Rangin came in contact with live electricity at around 3 pm while he was working in his workshop in Kawgaon intersection area, which left him dead on the spot.



Chairman of Shashra Union Parishad (UP) confirmed the incident.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor siblings were electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



The incident took place in Sonaikazi Village under Shimulbari Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.



The deceased were identified as Tofayel Hossain Babu, 11, and his younger sister Seba Khatun, 4, children of Md Sakimuddin of the village.



Shimulbari UP Chairman Md Shariful Alam Mia Sohel said the deceased's elder brother was charging his auto-rickshaw at their home in the evening. He mistakenly put the live electric wire on the rickshaw when the siblings were in the vehicle. At that time, Tofayel and Seba came in contact with the live electric wire, which left the duo dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.



Pran Krisna Debnath, officer-in-charge of Fulbari Police Station, confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this regard.



