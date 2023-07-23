RU teachers demand increment for PhD teachers







RU made this demand in a press conference held in the university's Deans Complex building on Wednesday at 11am.



Professor Borak Ali, general secretary of the association, presented a written statement in the press conference. He said, the increment facility for public university teachers to obtain PhD.

RAJSHAHI, July 22: Rajshahi University (RU) Teachers' Association has demanded three increment benefits (advance salary increase) for university teachers like college teachers for obtaining PhD degrees from 2015.RU made this demand in a press conference held in the university's Deans Complex building on Wednesday at 11am.Professor Borak Ali, general secretary of the association, presented a written statement in the press conference. He said, the increment facility for public university teachers to obtain PhD.