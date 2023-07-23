Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Our Correspondent

Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak

Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak

CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ, July 22: Over one lakh people of about 50 villages in Chhatak Upazila of the district have been disrupted of commutation due to breaking of a cemented road of Binodpur.

The road has been eroded by a part in Votergaon Village point in Gobindanagar area. The road part has been eroded by the Binodpur River.

According to sources at the LGED office in the upazila, it has been impossible to protect the road along the river bank. The alternate road cannot be constructed if locals don't give lands.

But considering the public suffering, a Bilparh road of 2-kilometre (km) is going on at about Tk 2 crore. But due to some reasons, its work is taking place slowly, the LGED sources added.

A visit found half a kilometre part of the road eroded, ranging from Singua of Saidergaon Union in Gobindaganj Upazila to Fazila Alia Madrasa. The transport movement has been disrupted on Gobindaganj and Binodpur Dashghor road.

Disrupted 50 villages included Votergaon, Krishnanagar, Horinagar Shymnagar, Gobindanagar, Nakhraka, Malikandi, Dashghor, Laxmipur, Binodpur, Borochal, Kolagaon, Bhugli, Banarashi, Bagin, Dakkhin Para, Uttar Para, Chhoila, Shashan, Alampur, Banglabazar, Digholbaak, Noapara, Sreenagar, Kahalla and Awalia.

Tractors, CNG auto-rickshaw, and other vehicles use this road. Besides, several thousands of students, service holders and people of different professions use it.   

Local teacher of Horinagar Village Pankaj Dutta,  Khaled Ahmed Ivan of Gobindanagar Village, Master Reza Ahmed of Dashghor Binodpur Village and others said, many have turned all lost due to erosion.

Now transports of that road are using lands and moving, taking life risk, they added.

Along with the road, croplands, houses, trees, bamboos and different educational institutions are also getting embedded. In the last several days, hundreds of acre of croplands went into the bed of the river.

The erosion is continuing across about 1 km area. Already several hundred bighas of croplands have been eroded.

Upazila Engineer Afsar Ahmed said, in the latest flood, hundreds of roads and culverts were damaged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 detained on different charges in 8 dists
National Drought Conference held at RU
Three electrocuted in Dinajpur, Kurigram
RU teachers demand increment for PhD teachers
Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak
DoF to plant 85 thousand saplings in Natore
Revenue earnings of Burimari Land Customs Station decrease
Two unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft