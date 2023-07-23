

Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak



The road has been eroded by a part in Votergaon Village point in Gobindanagar area. The road part has been eroded by the Binodpur River.



According to sources at the LGED office in the upazila, it has been impossible to protect the road along the river bank. The alternate road cannot be constructed if locals don't give lands.

But considering the public suffering, a Bilparh road of 2-kilometre (km) is going on at about Tk 2 crore. But due to some reasons, its work is taking place slowly, the LGED sources added.



A visit found half a kilometre part of the road eroded, ranging from Singua of Saidergaon Union in Gobindaganj Upazila to Fazila Alia Madrasa. The transport movement has been disrupted on Gobindaganj and Binodpur Dashghor road.



Disrupted 50 villages included Votergaon, Krishnanagar, Horinagar Shymnagar, Gobindanagar, Nakhraka, Malikandi, Dashghor, Laxmipur, Binodpur, Borochal, Kolagaon, Bhugli, Banarashi, Bagin, Dakkhin Para, Uttar Para, Chhoila, Shashan, Alampur, Banglabazar, Digholbaak, Noapara, Sreenagar, Kahalla and Awalia.



Tractors, CNG auto-rickshaw, and other vehicles use this road. Besides, several thousands of students, service holders and people of different professions use it.



Local teacher of Horinagar Village Pankaj Dutta, Khaled Ahmed Ivan of Gobindanagar Village, Master Reza Ahmed of Dashghor Binodpur Village and others said, many have turned all lost due to erosion.



Now transports of that road are using lands and moving, taking life risk, they added.



Along with the road, croplands, houses, trees, bamboos and different educational institutions are also getting embedded. In the last several days, hundreds of acre of croplands went into the bed of the river.



The erosion is continuing across about 1 km area. Already several hundred bighas of croplands have been eroded.



CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ, July 22: Over one lakh people of about 50 villages in Chhatak Upazila of the district have been disrupted of commutation due to breaking of a cemented road of Binodpur.The road has been eroded by a part in Votergaon Village point in Gobindanagar area. The road part has been eroded by the Binodpur River.According to sources at the LGED office in the upazila, it has been impossible to protect the road along the river bank. The alternate road cannot be constructed if locals don't give lands.But considering the public suffering, a Bilparh road of 2-kilometre (km) is going on at about Tk 2 crore. But due to some reasons, its work is taking place slowly, the LGED sources added.A visit found half a kilometre part of the road eroded, ranging from Singua of Saidergaon Union in Gobindaganj Upazila to Fazila Alia Madrasa. The transport movement has been disrupted on Gobindaganj and Binodpur Dashghor road.Disrupted 50 villages included Votergaon, Krishnanagar, Horinagar Shymnagar, Gobindanagar, Nakhraka, Malikandi, Dashghor, Laxmipur, Binodpur, Borochal, Kolagaon, Bhugli, Banarashi, Bagin, Dakkhin Para, Uttar Para, Chhoila, Shashan, Alampur, Banglabazar, Digholbaak, Noapara, Sreenagar, Kahalla and Awalia.Tractors, CNG auto-rickshaw, and other vehicles use this road. Besides, several thousands of students, service holders and people of different professions use it.Local teacher of Horinagar Village Pankaj Dutta, Khaled Ahmed Ivan of Gobindanagar Village, Master Reza Ahmed of Dashghor Binodpur Village and others said, many have turned all lost due to erosion.Now transports of that road are using lands and moving, taking life risk, they added.Along with the road, croplands, houses, trees, bamboos and different educational institutions are also getting embedded. In the last several days, hundreds of acre of croplands went into the bed of the river.The erosion is continuing across about 1 km area. Already several hundred bighas of croplands have been eroded.Upazila Engineer Afsar Ahmed said, in the latest flood, hundreds of roads and culverts were damaged.