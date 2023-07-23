Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

DoF to plant 85 thousand saplings in Natore

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 22: The Department of Forest (DoF) will plant 85thousand saplings of different fruity and medicinal trees in the district this season.

This information was disclosed by Ratna Ahmed, MP, (Natore-Naogaon women reserved seat) while inaugurating a seven-day tree fair on N.S. Government College ground on Thursday.

Before opening the tree fair, a colourful procession was brought out from the college campus.

After parading main roads in the town, the procession ended on the college premises.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the college auditorium with Abu Naser Bhuiyan, deputy commissioner (DC), in the chair.

MP Ratna Ahmed said, "The plantation day is observed in our country every year. This is done according to a programme under the auspices of the government. Seedlings and saplings are often supplied for this purpose by the DoF."  

She asked everybody to take this advantage and to plant trees to save the environment from destruction.

A cheque of Tk 19 lakh 68 thousand earned from the source of social forest programme was handed over to the DC for depositing to the treasury.

Besides, 3,000 saplings were distributed among students who were present at  the function. A total of 32 stalls were set up at the tree fair.  

Among others, Rafiquzzaman Shah, divisional forest officer of the Social Forest Department, Professor Zahirul Islam, principal of N S Government College, Shariful Islam Ramjan, chairman of Natore Sadar Upazila, and Abdul Wadud, and deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension spoke.

Mehidizzaman, assistant forest officer of the DoF-Natore, gave the welcome speech.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 detained on different charges in 8 dists
National Drought Conference held at RU
Three electrocuted in Dinajpur, Kurigram
RU teachers demand increment for PhD teachers
Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak
DoF to plant 85 thousand saplings in Natore
Revenue earnings of Burimari Land Customs Station decrease
Two unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft