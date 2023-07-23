DoF to plant 85 thousand saplings in Natore







This information was disclosed by Ratna Ahmed, MP, (Natore-Naogaon women reserved seat) while inaugurating a seven-day tree fair on N.S. Government College ground on Thursday.



Before opening the tree fair, a colourful procession was brought out from the college campus.

After parading main roads in the town, the procession ended on the college premises.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the college auditorium with Abu Naser Bhuiyan, deputy commissioner (DC), in the chair.



MP Ratna Ahmed said, "The plantation day is observed in our country every year. This is done according to a programme under the auspices of the government. Seedlings and saplings are often supplied for this purpose by the DoF."



She asked everybody to take this advantage and to plant trees to save the environment from destruction.



A cheque of Tk 19 lakh 68 thousand earned from the source of social forest programme was handed over to the DC for depositing to the treasury.



Besides, 3,000 saplings were distributed among students who were present at the function. A total of 32 stalls were set up at the tree fair.



Among others, Rafiquzzaman Shah, divisional forest officer of the Social Forest Department, Professor Zahirul Islam, principal of N S Government College, Shariful Islam Ramjan, chairman of Natore Sadar Upazila, and Abdul Wadud, and deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension spoke.



