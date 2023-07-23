Revenue earnings of Burimari Land Customs Station decrease







According to station sources, due to US dollar crisis and reduced imports and global volatility, the customs revenue collection has been continuing to fall for the last four years. Stones are mostly imported through this port. Suspension of many development works has cut the stone import.



Traders said, the revenue earning has also been affected due to lack of opportunities for export-import of high customs duty goods.

A number of C&F agents said, traders could not open L/Cs because of dollar crisis amid the global situation.



According to Customs sources, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) fixed the revenue earning at Tk 131 crore and 82 lakh for 2022-23 financial year for the Burimari Land Port. But the real collection stood at Tk 94 crore and 60 lakh, a shortage of Tk 37 crore and 22 lakh.



In 2021-22 financial year, the revenue collection was Tk 91 crore and 92 lakh against the target of Tk 137 crore and 83 lakh, a shortage of Tk 45 crore and 90 lakh.



In 2020-21 financial year, the earning was Tk 111 crore and 11 lakh against the target of Tk 113 crore and 80 lakh, a shortage of Tk 2 crore 68 lakh and 69 thousand. In 2019-20 financial year, the earning was Tk 56 crore and 72 lakh against target of Tk 104 crore and 8 lakh, a shortage of Tk 48 crore and 8 lakh.



Bangladesh Land Port Authorities fixed the revenue earning through the port at Tk 58 crore and 50 lakh in 2022-23 financial year. But the earning stood at Tk 59 crore and 85 lakh.



In 2021-22 financial year, the revenue target was Tk 56 crore and 10 lakh, and the earning was Tk 55 crore and 59 lakh, a shortage of Tk 51 lakh.



In 2020-21 financial year, the earning target was Tk 60 crore. But the earning exceeded the target by Tk 6 crore and 75 lakh. In 2019-20, the target of earning was Tk 54 crore and 63 lakh, and the earning decreased by Tk 6 crore and 99 lakh.



President of Burimari Land Port Importer-Exporter Group and Patgram Upazila Chairman Ruhul Amin Babul said, traders have made shorter imports amid global problems and dollar crisis. With this, the revenue collection has decreased, he added.



Deputy Commissioner of Burimari Land Customs Station Abdul Alim confirmed the shorter imports. The reduced imports of high duty items have cut the earnings, he added.



Assistant Director (Traffic) of the port Gias Uddin said, Burimari Land Port has been developed with infrastructure, earning increase and good business environment. "Our earning sources included goods stores, transport parking, weight scale, and godown yard rental charge," he added.



The port earning goes down if traders don't do businesses properly, he maintained.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, July 22: The customs duty earning of Burimari Land Customs Station continues to decrease.According to station sources, due to US dollar crisis and reduced imports and global volatility, the customs revenue collection has been continuing to fall for the last four years. Stones are mostly imported through this port. Suspension of many development works has cut the stone import.Traders said, the revenue earning has also been affected due to lack of opportunities for export-import of high customs duty goods.A number of C&F agents said, traders could not open L/Cs because of dollar crisis amid the global situation.According to Customs sources, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) fixed the revenue earning at Tk 131 crore and 82 lakh for 2022-23 financial year for the Burimari Land Port. But the real collection stood at Tk 94 crore and 60 lakh, a shortage of Tk 37 crore and 22 lakh.In 2021-22 financial year, the revenue collection was Tk 91 crore and 92 lakh against the target of Tk 137 crore and 83 lakh, a shortage of Tk 45 crore and 90 lakh.In 2020-21 financial year, the earning was Tk 111 crore and 11 lakh against the target of Tk 113 crore and 80 lakh, a shortage of Tk 2 crore 68 lakh and 69 thousand. In 2019-20 financial year, the earning was Tk 56 crore and 72 lakh against target of Tk 104 crore and 8 lakh, a shortage of Tk 48 crore and 8 lakh.Bangladesh Land Port Authorities fixed the revenue earning through the port at Tk 58 crore and 50 lakh in 2022-23 financial year. But the earning stood at Tk 59 crore and 85 lakh.In 2021-22 financial year, the revenue target was Tk 56 crore and 10 lakh, and the earning was Tk 55 crore and 59 lakh, a shortage of Tk 51 lakh.In 2020-21 financial year, the earning target was Tk 60 crore. But the earning exceeded the target by Tk 6 crore and 75 lakh. In 2019-20, the target of earning was Tk 54 crore and 63 lakh, and the earning decreased by Tk 6 crore and 99 lakh.President of Burimari Land Port Importer-Exporter Group and Patgram Upazila Chairman Ruhul Amin Babul said, traders have made shorter imports amid global problems and dollar crisis. With this, the revenue collection has decreased, he added.Deputy Commissioner of Burimari Land Customs Station Abdul Alim confirmed the shorter imports. The reduced imports of high duty items have cut the earnings, he added.Assistant Director (Traffic) of the port Gias Uddin said, Burimari Land Port has been developed with infrastructure, earning increase and good business environment. "Our earning sources included goods stores, transport parking, weight scale, and godown yard rental charge," he added.The port earning goes down if traders don't do businesses properly, he maintained.