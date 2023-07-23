Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two men died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Sylhet and Meherpur, on Saturday.

SYLHET: A construction worker died after falling from an under construction building at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ariful Haque, hailed from Kurigram District.

SUST Proctor Professor Dr Qumruzzaman Chowdhury said Ariful fell down on the ground from the 10th floor of an under construction building on the campus at around 10 am, which left him critically injured.

Injured Ariful was rescued and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MEHERPUR: A college student died after being bitten by a snake in Gangni Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The incident took place in Karamdi Village of the upazila at around 12:30 am.

Deceased Abu Zihad Akash, 20, was the son of Rahidul Islam, a resident of the village. He was an eleventh grader of Karamdi Degree College.

According to the deceased's family members, a poisonous snake bit Zihad when he was lying down on his bed, which left him critically injured.

After giving him primary treatment at home, he was taken to Kushtia Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and after finishing legal procedures, it was handed over to the deceased's family.
Officer-in-Charge of Gangni Police Station Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 detained on different charges in 8 dists
National Drought Conference held at RU
Three electrocuted in Dinajpur, Kurigram
RU teachers demand increment for PhD teachers
Binodpur River continues erosion at Chhatak
DoF to plant 85 thousand saplings in Natore
Revenue earnings of Burimari Land Customs Station decrease
Two unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft