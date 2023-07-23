Two unnatural deaths in two districts







SYLHET: A construction worker died after falling from an under construction building at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Ariful Haque, hailed from Kurigram District.

SUST Proctor Professor Dr Qumruzzaman Chowdhury said Ariful fell down on the ground from the 10th floor of an under construction building on the campus at around 10 am, which left him critically injured.



Injured Ariful was rescued and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.



MEHERPUR: A college student died after being bitten by a snake in Gangni Upazila of the district early Saturday.



The incident took place in Karamdi Village of the upazila at around 12:30 am.



Deceased Abu Zihad Akash, 20, was the son of Rahidul Islam, a resident of the village. He was an eleventh grader of Karamdi Degree College.



According to the deceased's family members, a poisonous snake bit Zihad when he was lying down on his bed, which left him critically injured.



After giving him primary treatment at home, he was taken to Kushtia Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and after finishing legal procedures, it was handed over to the deceased's family.

Officer-in-Charge of Gangni Police Station Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

