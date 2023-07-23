Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Bhola

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Two people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Bhola, in two days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Ansar Ali, 82, a resident of Bhadradighi Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ansar had been suffering from old-age complications for long. He had also been suffering from mental disease for a few days. Following this, he attempted to commit suicide several times.

However, Ansar Ali hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

Later on, the family members saw his hanging body at around 10 am on Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Nabila, 19, was the daughter of Md Bacchu, a resident of Ewazpur Village in the upazila.

It was known that one Morshed, son of Maulana Shamsuddin of Karimpara Village under Char Manika Union of the upazila, developed love affair with two girls at the same time. One of the girls, hails from Char Sakina Village under Lalmohan Upazila, went to the house of Morshed on Wednesday afternoon, demanding of marriage. Hearing the news, Morshed's another girlfriend Nabila hanged herself from the ceiling of her room on Thursday night.   

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Shashibhushan PS OC M Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.



