Man to die for killing child in B’baria





A court in Brahmanbaria on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing a minor girl after rape in Sarail Upazila in 2019.

Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Rezaul Karim handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Mobarak Mia alias Kanai Mia, 50, a resident of Pashchim Kuttapara Village under the upazila.



According to the case statement, on December 16 in 2019, the girl went missing from her village. Later on, police recovered her body from a bamboo bush close to her house on December 17.



Following the murder, the girl's mother filed a case with Sarail Police Station accusing unnamed people.



Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Mobarak Mia in September, 2020 after investigation.



Testifying the witnesses and evidences, the judge delivered the order in presence of Mobarok Mia on Thursday.



A court in Brahmanbaria on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing a minor girl after rape in Sarail Upazila in 2019.Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Rezaul Karim handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.The condemned convict is Mobarak Mia alias Kanai Mia, 50, a resident of Pashchim Kuttapara Village under the upazila.The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.According to the case statement, on December 16 in 2019, the girl went missing from her village. Later on, police recovered her body from a bamboo bush close to her house on December 17.Following the murder, the girl's mother filed a case with Sarail Police Station accusing unnamed people.Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Mobarak Mia in September, 2020 after investigation.Testifying the witnesses and evidences, the judge delivered the order in presence of Mobarok Mia on Thursday.