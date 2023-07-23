Video
Man to die for killing child in B’baria

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Countryside Desk


A court in Brahmanbaria on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing a minor girl after rape in Sarail Upazila in 2019.
Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Rezaul Karim handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Mobarak Mia alias Kanai Mia, 50, a resident of Pashchim Kuttapara Village under the upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

According to the case statement, on December 16 in 2019, the girl went missing from her village. Later on, police recovered her body from a bamboo bush close to her house on December 17.

Following the murder, the girl's mother filed a case with Sarail Police Station accusing unnamed people.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Mobarak Mia in September, 2020 after investigation.

Testifying the witnesses and evidences, the judge delivered the order in presence of Mobarok Mia on Thursday.


